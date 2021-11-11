Keller Williams Referred Urban Realty

158 Ridley Blvd., Toronto

Asking price: $4,998,000 (September, 2021)

Selling price: $5,050,000 (October, 2021)

Previous selling price: $1,349,000 (October, 2006)

Taxes: $15,974 (2020)

Days on the market: 10

Listing agent: Andrew Ipekian, Keller Williams Referred Urban Realty

The action

The Gunite salt water pool was a major selling point.Keller Williams Referred Urban Realty

This four-bedroom house backs onto the Toronto Cricket Skating and Curling Club. Shortly after coming to market in September two offers were made, a rarity for properties listed in the $5-million range, according to agent Andrew Ipekian.

“It was a unique property because there weren’t any neighbours behind you because it backed onto the Toronto Cricket Club,” said Mr. Ipekian. Such proximity to the club, “is a selling feature for a lot of families, whether you’re a member there or not.”

The gunite salt water pool was also a major selling point. “Ten years ago, pools weren’t very in fashion, but now over the years since COVID-19 hit, a pool is very much in fashion and desirable,” Mr. Ipekian said.

“Now, you can’t get one [installed] because everyone is backlogged.”

What they got

The main floor features gas fireplaces in the dining room and entertaining areas as well as heated stone floors.Keller Williams Referred Urban Realty

The two-storey house with an attached garage was built on a 50-foot-by-150-foot lot in the 1960s and has been remodelled and expanded over the past decade.

There are gas fireplaces in the dining room and entertaining areas on the main and lower levels as well as heated stone floors. The ensuite bathroom servicing the primary bedroom has a frameless shower stall and free-standing tub.

The back porch is screened-in and skylights brighten the in-ground pool and hot tub.

The agent’s take

Plenty of trees in the backyard provide privacy for the homeowner.Keller Williams Referred Urban Realty

“It looks like a smaller home from the front, yet it was rather large on the inside,” Mr. Ipekian said.

“The home had been completely renovated on the inside with a lot of modern finishes.”

The privacy afforded by its location made it very desirable, Mr. Ipekian said. “It was the closest thing you could have to a ravine lot because there are a lot of trees back there, and not having someone looking into your backyard is very important, especially when you have a pool.”

