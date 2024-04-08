Open this photo in gallery: Soare Productions

275 Briar Hill Ave., Toronto

Asking price: $2,195,000 (February 2024)

Selling price: $2,175,000 (March 2024)

Previous selling price: $330,000 (March 1994)

Taxes: $8,561 (2024)

Days on the market: 15

Listing agents: Carol Lome and Brayden Irwin, Royal LePage Real Estate Services Ltd., Johnston and Daniel Division

Open this photo in gallery: This two-storey house was built in the 1930s but has been thoroughly renovated and expanded.Soare Productions

The action

Single-family homes had been sitting on the market last fall, finding little buyer interest. Agent Brayden Irwin had seen it for himself. But in the new year the logjam was broken and listings started to be snapped up again. This three-bedroom house was new to the scene this February and one of only a few on the market in the area around Eglinton Park. It racked up tours from 30 interested buyers in just over two weeks and, though negotiations with the first bidder broke down, the next offer stuck.

“Properties were getting 30 to 40 showings again, which we didn’t see in the fall,” said Mr. Irwin. “It almost took us back to last year’s spring market when we saw that kind of surge in activity.”

“The [eventual] buyers showed quite a bit of interest at the start but weren’t quite ready to make an offer initially. [But] they ultimately ended up making an offer and buying it.”

Open this photo in gallery: There's 1,676 square feet of living space, including entertaining and dining areas with vaulted ceilings, skylights, and hardwood flooring.Soare Productions

What they got

This two-storey house was built in the 1930s but has been thoroughly renovated and expanded. It now has 1,676 square feet of living space, including entertaining and dining areas with vaulted ceilings, skylights, and hardwood flooring.

There are two bathrooms, an upscale kitchen with an island, and an updated recreation area in the basement.

A wood-burning fireplace is in the living room.

The 25-by 131-foot lot has parking out front, and there’s a tiered back deck and a yard facing south.

Open this photo in gallery: One of the house's three bedrooms.Soare Productions

The agent’s take

“It’s the perfect family-friendly neighbourhood,” Mr. Irwin said.

“These owners did a main floor addition around the time they bought it, and put in a big kitchen/family room, which is what most young families are looking for.”