Two bids for Rosedale home near private school

49 Elm Ave., Toronto

Asking price: $3,998,000 (September, 2020)

Selling price: $4,070,000 (September, 2020)

Previous selling price: $2,940,000 (2014); $2,400,000 (2006)

Taxes: $16,978 (2019)

Days on the market: 11

Listing agent: Andrew Ipekian, Keller Williams Referred Urban Realty

THE ACTION

Many Rosedale properties sold for a premium last summer, so conditions seemed ripe in the fall to open this three-storey heritage home to buyers. With a 10-minute guided video tour online, there were only 30 requests for in-person showings. On the offer date, the better of two bids was accepted at a slightly over-asking $4.07-million.

“We were nervous about the second wave, so we wanted to make sure we did everything we could to get it up for sale while the market was strong and the weather was nice,” agent Andrew Ipekian said.

“Lately, a lot of stuff has been selling over-asking in Rosedale,” Mr. Ipekian said. “One of the main benefits here was its location in proximity to Branksome Hall, which is an all girls private school.”

WHAT THEY GOT

This more than 5,000-square-foot house preserves century-old details, from a wide porch and stained glass windows to a hidden service stairwell and four fireplaces, including one in a second floor library.

There are formal living and dining rooms on the main floor, as well as open recreation and study spaces in the basement.

Modern amenities include heated floors in some areas, four full bathrooms and an updated eat-in kitchen with stainless steel appliances, stone countertops and access to a south-facing deck, patio and yard with lighting and irrigation.

The 54-foot-by-112-foot property also offers three car parking.

THE AGENT’S TAKE

“The reason people like Rosedale is not just the location, but every home is different and has a lot of character,” Mr. Ipekian said.

“It’s unusual because it has the grand scale with three floors, which you don’t always find, and soaring 10-foot ceilings.”

