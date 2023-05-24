Open this photo in gallery: Royal LePage Real Estate Services Ltd.

319 Merton St., Ph 10, Toronto

Asking price: $749,000 (April, 2023)

Selling price: $755,000 (April, 2023)

Previous selling prices: $435,000 (December, 2015); $424,000 (March, 2012); $337,500 (October, 2007); $212,471 (September, 2007)

Taxes: $2,660 (2022)

Days on the market: 13

Listing agent: Dino Capocci, Royal LePage Real Estate Services Ltd.

THE ACTION

The space has an open, airy feel with 10-foot ceilings and sliding doors to a terrace from the bedroom.

This one-bedroom-plus-den unit is among the smaller ones in this 15-year-old building uptown, but its location on the penthouse level overlooking Mount Pleasant Cemetery elevated its status among two dozen young professionals and couples who came to check it out. In less than two weeks, two offers were made, one of which went $6,000 over the list price.

“We priced it fairly compared to recent sales in the building,” said agent Dino Capocci. “So we were fortunate there were two people who wanted it and one paid a little bit more.”

“Not a lot comes up for sale in the building and when they do, they sell fairly quickly … especially anything with a south view because you can see the treetops and skyline, which you’ll never lose. And now, with all the development going on, you can’t say that in every building.”

WHAT THEY GOT

The U-shaped kitchen is near the combined living and dining area.

The space has an open, airy feel with 10-foot ceilings, large windows and sliding doors to a terrace from the bedroom and combined living and dining area.

Set further back is a U-shaped kitchen, an open den and three-piece bathroom.

The unit includes a storage locker and parking. Monthly fees of $574 cover the cost of water, heating, concierge, a gym, and indoor pool.

THE AGENT’S TAKE

The living room/den boasts a terrace view.

“Usually penthouses are quite larger, but this was a good size unit with one bedroom, a den and one bathroom,” Mr. Capocci said.

“Because it’s a penthouse, it has higher ceilings and a beautiful terrace.”

“[The building] has a lot of amenities and is very well run,” Mr. Capocci said.

“People really like the idea of being close to Yonge and St. Clair and downtown, and you also have the Kay Gardner Beltline Trail directly behind the building.”