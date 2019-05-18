Two bids in two days for detached house in Brampton

2 Holmcrest Court, Brampton, Ont.
Asking price: $549,000
Selling price: $549,000
Previous selling price: $130,000 (1994)
Taxes: $2,936 (2018)
Days on the market: Two
Listing agent: Carol Foderick, Keller Williams Advantage Realty
The action
This two-storey house sits on a 41-by-67-foot lot within a 10-minute walk of Bramalea City Centre, schools and a recreation centre, or a 10-minute drive from highways 410 and 407. Two buyers immediately recognized the value of its location and tabled offers within 48 hours late this March.
“For anyone looking for a detached, fully renovated house in proximity to the city, that’s a neighbourhood where that exists in spades,” agent Carol Foderick said.
“There are some that sit [on the market] and ones like this – totally renovated – that tend to go quickly.”
What they got
This three-bedroom house has an unconventional design with its asymmetrical façade, brick-and-vinyl siding and a front door facing the driveway rather than the quiet court.
The interior arrangement places a dining area between the kitchen and living room. The kitchen has been updated with new appliances, an island and ceramic flooring. There is an exit off the living room to a covered deck and fenced-in backyard.
The lower-level recreation room has wainscotting and a wood-burning fireplace.
The agent’s take
“Bramalea is an interesting pocket within Brampton because it was a housing experiment in the 1970s when they were experimenting with zero lot line clearances and … really interesting architecture with offset windows and interesting rooflines,” Ms. Foderick said.
“Many were built with four bedrooms, which at that time spoke to larger family sizes people had, but subsequently in many cases [such as this one] … they’ve taken down the wall between two bedrooms to create a large master suite.”
