Open this photo in gallery: Harvey Kalles Real Estate Ltd.

1111 Avenue Rd., No. 204, Toronto

Asking price: $1,249,000 (August, 2023)

Selling price: $1,320,000 (August, 2023)

Previous selling price: $658,878 (April, 2005)

Taxes: $7,042 (2023)

Days on the market: 11

Listing agents: Robert Greenberg and André Kutyan, Harvey Kalles Real Estate Ltd.

The action

Open this photo in gallery: The Eglinton Hunt Club was built in 1929 with a clubhouse and polo arena, then transferred to the Royal Canadian Air Force in 1939 as a secret training facility.Harvey Kalles Real Estate Ltd.

This 1,909-square-foot suite is more dated than other units in the historic Eglinton Hunt Club conversion project one block west of Eglinton Park. Agent Robert Greenberg didn’t want buyers to dismiss the unique, two-storey space for that reason alone and underpriced it at $1,249,000 as a countermeasure. Within two weeks, there were two offers, but one came without conditions and $71,000 more than the asking price.

“The price per square foot is what attracted people,” said Mr. Greenberg. “We were asking $654 per square foot, and it sold for $1.32-million. So it worked out to $691.46 per square foot.”

“There was also a two-storey unit [measuring] 1,760 square feet, in better shape than mine, on the market for $1,396,000 for 74 days. And it didn’t sell.”

What they got

Open this photo in gallery: This unit has a den and bedroom on the main floor, along with a dining room and a kitchen with a balcony.Harvey Kalles Real Estate Ltd.

The Eglinton Hunt Club was built in 1929 with a clubhouse and polo arena, then transferred to the Royal Canadian Air Force in 1939 as a secret training facility. The property was sold and in 2005 was converted into 21 condominium suites.

This unit has a den and bedroom on the main floor, along with a dining room and a kitchen with a balcony.

The great room features a fireplace and double-height ceilings that open to a catwalk between a loft and primary bedroom. The latter also has a gas fireplace, a walk-in closet and the largest of the home’s three bathrooms.

The unit includes a storage locker and two parking spots. Monthly fees of $2,175 cover water and the use of fitness and party rooms.

The agent’s take

Open this photo in gallery: The great room features a fireplace and double-height ceilings that open to a catwalk between a loft and primary bedroom.Harvey Kalles Real Estate Ltd.

“Most people there are in their fifties-plus because it’s a low-rise, boutique building, and this is on the second floor,” Mr. Greenberg said. “There are not a lot of stairs, though it has an elevator.”