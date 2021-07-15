Two dozens bidders vie for Etobicoke bungalow in prime location

Open this photo in gallery Keller Williams Portfolio Realty

32 Moynes Ave., Toronto (The Queensway)

Asking price: $1,099,000 (March, 2021)

Selling price: $1,561,000 (April, 2021)

Previous selling price: not available

Taxes: $4,389 (2020)

Days on the market: seven

Listing agents: Irene Kaushansky and Philip Brown, Keller Williams Portfolio Realty

The action

Open this photo in gallery Aside from the new roof, windows and furnace, this 1,285-square-foot structure had most of its original finishes and footprint intact. Keller Williams Portfolio Realty

This well-maintained 60-year-old bungalow sits on a 48-by-122-foot lot near reputable schools, shops and highways. Those combined features gave the building broad appeal, so its guest list swelled to 85 parties. The seller eventually received bids from 25 visitors, allowing them to cherry pick a $1.561-million deal.

“We had first-time buyers, builders and move up buyers,” agent Irene Kaushansky said. “It was a really big mix.

“We expected it to be busy, but we didn’t think we’d get that many offers.”

What they got

Open this photo in gallery There is a separate eat-in kitchen on the main floor. Keller Williams Portfolio Realty

Aside from the new roof, windows and furnace, this 1,285-square-foot structure had most of its original finishes and three-bedroom footprint intact.

The main floor has a classic living room, dining area and separate eat-in kitchen. The basement contains a guest room, a recreation area with a wood burning fireplace, a secondary kitchen and a full bathroom, as well as front and side entrances.

There is an attached garage and double driveway to park four vehicles.

The agent’s take

Open this photo in gallery The basement has a recreation area with a wood burning fireplace, a secondary kitchen and a full bathroom. Keller Williams Portfolio Realty

“This was unique in that it was a raised bungalow, and it had a basement above grade,” Ms. Kaushansky said.

“It’s on a nice, quiet street in south Etobicoke, close to that stretch of the Queensway with good restaurants, and easy access to the airport and downtown.”

