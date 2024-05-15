Two friends decided who would bid for desirable house

Open this photo in gallery: Harvey Kalles Real Estate Ltd.

28 Pinedale Rd., Toronto

Asking price: $4.1-million (March, 2024)

Selling price: $4.1-million (March, 2024)

Previous selling price: $2.3-million (August, 2012); $1.625-million (January, 2005); $1.295-million (November, 1989)

Taxes: $17,236 (2023)

Days on the market: Nine

Listing agent: Jack Ross, Harvey Kalles Real Estate Ltd.; Buyer’s agents: Andre Kutyan and Robert Greenberg, Harvey Kalles Real Estate Ltd.

The action

Agent Andre Kutyan got an unexpected call from two former clients, both of whom wanted to bid on this five-bedroom Tudor in the upscale neighbourhood sandwiched between Mount Pleasant Road and Sunnybrook Hospital. Neither of the buyers, who were childhood friends, were actively house hunting at the time, but took a house tour together on Good Friday and immediately decided that one of them had to be the home’s new owner.

“They are friends and decided, amongst themselves, who would submit an offer,” Mr. Kutyan said. “I’ve never had this happen.”

Hours later, at 11:30 p.m., one of the friends registered their offer. It held up even in the face of another bid filed the next morning.

“We were in a position to come forward with a firm offer and a strong deposit, which carried a lot of weight for the seller,” said Mr. Kutyan.

“In the last five years, I’ve sold two or three homes on Superbowl Sunday, for example, as a buying agent because, oftentimes, the buyers are sleeping, and their agents are sleeping at the wheel at times like this.”

What they got

This three-storey house has a classic Tudor façade with half-timber details and leaded glass windows dating from 1931.

Inside, there is a formal dining room and an eat-in kitchen, plus five bathrooms and an updated laundry room in the basement.

Three levels offer entertaining areas with fireplaces. One also opens to a terrace, patio and gardens on the triangular lot, which spans 206 feet across the front and 121 feet along the south.

The agent’s take

“My client loves the older style and character of the home and will meticulously restore it, renovate it and bring it up to modern standards,” said Mr. Kutyan.

“One thing that really attracted my client is the second-floor family room over the garage, which is fairly typical for homes in Forest Hill or Rosedale, but you don’t see often in Lawrence Park.”