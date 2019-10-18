 Skip to main content

Toronto Real Estate

Done Deal

Two offers for classic Tudor home in Chaplin Estates

Toronto
Special to The Globe and Mail
Open this photo in gallery

Royal LePage Real Estate Services Ltd.

125 Highbourne Rd., Toronto

Asking price: $2,395,000

Selling price: $2,525,218

Previous selling price: $666,000 (1998)

Taxes: $9,475 (2019)

Days on the market: Seven

Listing agent: Elli Davis, Royal LePage Real Estate Services Ltd.

The action

While many people were still frolicking in the last weeks of summer, two sets of bidders set their sights on acquiring this two-storey house before the start of the school year.

“There were not a lot of other listings in the area at the time because it was still summer, which is why I thought it was a prime opportunity to list this house,” agent Elli Davis said.

“It showed very well and it appealed to young couples with younger children as the school area is very prime.”

What they got

Similar to many traditional Tudor homes, this 2,419-square-foot house on a 38-foot-by-122-foot lot has a brick exterior and intricate woodwork throughout, including decorative wainscoting in the foyer and dining room.

Renovations to the kitchen over time have added stone countertops and pot lights and an opening to an entertaining area with a fireplace. Upstairs, the original four-bedroom layout was reconfigured with three sleeping quarters to allow for a larger master suite with a sitting area, a walk-in closet and one of four bathrooms.

The 868-square-foot basement has been fitted out as a recreation space.

The agent’s take

“It’s typical of the Chaplin Estates area in that it’s a solid brick home with dark stained parquet floors, leaded stained glass windows, built-in bookcases and lots of charm retained,” Ms. Davis said.

“It had been renovated a few years ago, but it had a good kitchen and family room combination, which walked out to a lovely, lush garden. And they transformed the garage into a sitting area in the garden.”

The property has a private driveway and is close to shopping and dining along Eglinton Avenue West and the Kay Gardner Beltline Trail.

“Chaplin Estates is a very hot area, you can walk to Davisville subway and Eglinton [Avenue],” Ms. Davis said.

