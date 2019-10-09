Two offers for dated Notre-Dame-de-Grâce district semi in Montreal

4090 Beaconsfield Ave., Montreal
Asking price: $798,000
Selling price: $775,000
Taxes: $7,500
Days on the market: 21
Listing agent: Alexandre Sebe, Groupe Sutton – Centre Ouest Inc.
The action
Initially priced a bit high, in an estate sale, the home ended up being sold in late May slightly below asking after two offers were received. A young professional couple bought the property.
What they got
A four-bedroom semi-detached cottage whose selling points include being located in a highly desirable neighbourhood.
The circa 1916 house needs a bit of updating. For example, the kitchen was last renovated in the 1990s. The Notre-Dame-de-Grâce district boasts lots of attractive shopping, proximity to downtown Montreal, excellent schools, parks and mass transit.
The agent’s take
“It’s in one of the most sought-after areas of Montreal,” real estate broker Alexandre Sebe says. “A very family oriented area.”
The buyers are keen renovators who are looking forward to putting their stamp on the place, he said. “The bones are in terrific shape but it hasn’t been updated in several years. The basement was a big selling feature because it’s almost 7½-feet high. That’s an opportunity to add a whole new third floor.”
