 Skip to main content

Toronto Real Estate Two offers for dated Notre-Dame-de-Grâce district semi in Montreal

Subscribe
Register
AdChoices
Done Deal

Two offers for dated Notre-Dame-de-Grâce district semi in Montreal

Bertrand Marotte
Montreal
Special to The Globe and Mail
Comments

Find your bookmarks by selecting your profile name.

Open this photo in gallery

Groupe Sutton Centre Ouest Inc.

4090 Beaconsfield Ave., Montreal

Asking price: $798,000

Selling price: $775,000

Story continues below advertisement

Taxes: $7,500

Days on the market: 21

Listing agent: Alexandre Sebe, Groupe Sutton – Centre Ouest Inc.

The action

Open this photo in gallery

Initially priced a bit high, in an estate sale, the home ended up being sold in late May.

Groupe Sutton Centre Ouest Inc.

Initially priced a bit high, in an estate sale, the home ended up being sold in late May slightly below asking after two offers were received. A young professional couple bought the property.

What they got

Open this photo in gallery

The Notre-Dame-de-Grâce district boasts lots of attractive shopping, proximity to downtown Montreal, excellent schools, parks and mass transit.

Groupe Sutton Centre Ouest Inc.

A four-bedroom semi-detached cottage whose selling points include being located in a highly desirable neighbourhood.

The circa 1916 house needs a bit of updating. For example, the kitchen was last renovated in the 1990s. The Notre-Dame-de-Grâce district boasts lots of attractive shopping, proximity to downtown Montreal, excellent schools, parks and mass transit.

The agent’s take

Open this photo in gallery

The kitchen was last renovated in the 1990s.

Groupe Sutton Centre Ouest Inc.

“It’s in one of the most sought-after areas of Montreal,” real estate broker Alexandre Sebe says. “A very family oriented area.”

Story continues below advertisement

The buyers are keen renovators who are looking forward to putting their stamp on the place, he said. “The bones are in terrific shape but it hasn’t been updated in several years. The basement was a big selling feature because it’s almost 7½-feet high. That’s an opportunity to add a whole new third floor.”

Your house is your most valuable asset. We have a weekly Real Estate newsletter to help you stay on top of news on the housing market, mortgages, the latest closings and more. Sign up today.

Due to technical reasons, we have temporarily removed commenting from our articles. We hope to have this fixed soon. Thank you for your patience. If you are looking to give feedback on our new site, please send it along to feedback@globeandmail.com. If you want to write a letter to the editor, please forward to letters@globeandmail.com.
Comments

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

I'm a print subscriber, link to my account Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff.

We aim to create a safe and valuable space for discussion and debate. That means:

  • Treat others as you wish to be treated
  • Criticize ideas, not people
  • Stay on topic
  • Avoid the use of toxic and offensive language
  • Flag bad behaviour

Comments that violate our community guidelines will be removed.

Read our community guidelines here

Discussion loading ...

Read most recent letters to the editor.

Cannabis pro newsletter