Two offers for detached century-old home near High Park

Open this photo in gallery Re/Max West Realty Inc.

38 Glendonwynne Rd., Toronto

Asking price: $1,625,000

Selling price: $1.6-million

Story continues below advertisement

Previous selling prices: $1,080,000 (2012); $985,000 (2011); $694,000 (2009); $353,000 (1997)

Taxes: $7,712 (2018)

Days on the market: 24

Listing agent: Luisa Piccirilli, Re/Max West Realty Inc.

The action

Open this photo in gallery The century-old house has its original design elements such as gumwood trim and a fireplace in the living room intact. Re/Max West Realty Inc.

This two-storey house had a bid early on during its marketing campaign, but the buyer and sellers couldn’t agree on terms for a deal. Fortunately, another offer came in shortly after and was accepted.

The June deal came despite concern about competition from another listing directly across the street. “We ended up doing much better than they did when you look at the sale price,” agent Luisa Piccirilli said.

“This was a beautiful home, but the biggest challenge selling it was the fact there was really no backyard because it had a double car garage and a big deck.”

Story continues below advertisement

Story continues below advertisement

What they got

Open this photo in gallery The kitchen had been completely renovated with new appliances before the sale. Re/Max West Realty Inc.

The century-old, four-bedroom house still has much of its original design elements, such as gumwood trim, a fireplace in the living room and plate rails around the formal dining room.

Mechanical systems have been replaced and the kitchen has been enlarged. The mutual driveway on the 29-foot-by-120-foot lot can be reached by stairs from the kitchen or the lower-level recreation room.

The agent’s take

Open this photo in gallery The original plate rails around the formal dining room have been kept as is. Re/Max West Realty Inc.

“The family room, oversized, renovated kitchen and two-piece bath [all on the main floor] were very unique features for the area and for this age of home in Bloor West,” Ms. Piccirilli said.

“What made it really special was the fact it was a four-bedroom home, not three.”

The house also offers easy access to nearby amenities on and around Bloor Street and High Park.

“There’s a public library on the street with a beautiful park they had just redone in the last year, and you can walk to all the shops, cafes, restaurant and subway,” Ms. Piccirilli said.

Story continues below advertisement

Your house is your most valuable asset. We have a weekly Real Estate newsletter to help you stay on top of news on the housing market, mortgages, the latest closings and more. Sign up today.