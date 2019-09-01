 Skip to main content

Toronto Real Estate Two offers for detached century-old home near High Park

Subscribe
Register
AdChoices
Done Deal

Two offers for detached century-old home near High Park

Sydnia Yu
Toronto
Special to The Globe and Mail
Comments

Find your bookmarks by selecting your profile name.

Open this photo in gallery

Re/Max West Realty Inc.

38 Glendonwynne Rd., Toronto

Asking price: $1,625,000

Selling price: $1.6-million

Story continues below advertisement

Previous selling prices: $1,080,000 (2012); $985,000 (2011); $694,000 (2009); $353,000 (1997)

Taxes: $7,712 (2018)

Days on the market: 24

Listing agent: Luisa Piccirilli, Re/Max West Realty Inc.

The action

Open this photo in gallery

The century-old house has its original design elements such as gumwood trim and a fireplace in the living room intact.

Re/Max West Realty Inc.

This two-storey house had a bid early on during its marketing campaign, but the buyer and sellers couldn’t agree on terms for a deal. Fortunately, another offer came in shortly after and was accepted.

The June deal came despite concern about competition from another listing directly across the street. “We ended up doing much better than they did when you look at the sale price,” agent Luisa Piccirilli said.

“This was a beautiful home, but the biggest challenge selling it was the fact there was really no backyard because it had a double car garage and a big deck.”

Story continues below advertisement

What they got

Open this photo in gallery

The kitchen had been completely renovated with new appliances before the sale.

Re/Max West Realty Inc.

The century-old, four-bedroom house still has much of its original design elements, such as gumwood trim, a fireplace in the living room and plate rails around the formal dining room.

Mechanical systems have been replaced and the kitchen has been enlarged. The mutual driveway on the 29-foot-by-120-foot lot can be reached by stairs from the kitchen or the lower-level recreation room.

The agent’s take

Open this photo in gallery

The original plate rails around the formal dining room have been kept as is.

Re/Max West Realty Inc.

“The family room, oversized, renovated kitchen and two-piece bath [all on the main floor] were very unique features for the area and for this age of home in Bloor West,” Ms. Piccirilli said.

“What made it really special was the fact it was a four-bedroom home, not three.”

The house also offers easy access to nearby amenities on and around Bloor Street and High Park.

“There’s a public library on the street with a beautiful park they had just redone in the last year, and you can walk to all the shops, cafes, restaurant and subway,” Ms. Piccirilli said.

Story continues below advertisement

Your house is your most valuable asset. We have a weekly Real Estate newsletter to help you stay on top of news on the housing market, mortgages, the latest closings and more. Sign up today.

Due to technical reasons, we have temporarily removed commenting from our articles. We hope to have this fixed soon. Thank you for your patience. If you are looking to give feedback on our new site, please send it along to feedback@globeandmail.com. If you want to write a letter to the editor, please forward to letters@globeandmail.com.
Comments

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

I'm a print subscriber, link to my account Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff.

We aim to create a safe and valuable space for discussion and debate. That means:

  • Treat others as you wish to be treated
  • Criticize ideas, not people
  • Stay on topic
  • Avoid the use of toxic and offensive language
  • Flag bad behaviour

Comments that violate our community guidelines will be removed.

Read our community guidelines here

Discussion loading ...

Read most recent letters to the editor.

Cannabis pro newsletter