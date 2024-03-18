Open this photo in gallery: Silverhouse Real Estate Photography

38 True Davidson Dr., Toronto

Asking price: $3.95-million (February 2024)

Selling price: $3.95-million (February 2024)

Previous selling price: $1,439,190 (December, 2003)

Taxes: $21,690 (2023)

Days on the market: one

Listing agents: James Warren and Alex Obradovich, Chestnut Park Real Estate Ltd.

The action

Open this photo in gallery: There is a formal study, dining and living room as well as casual recreation areas.Silverhouse Real Estate Photography

Concerns over high mortgage rates and a hike in the land transfer tax for homes valued at $3-million and above weighed heavily on agent James Warren as this five-bedroom house came to market. He was relieved two offers came in on the first evening, one of which met the list price of $3.95-million.

“We didn’t know what would happen with interest rates or the effects of the new increased land transfer taxes,” said Mr. Warren. “After the first interest rate announcement in February, we just decided to get on with it becaus, eventually there would be more homes coming on the market.”

“We were very surprised – as were the owners – when we called them that night to say we had offers.”

What they got

Open this photo in gallery: The home has 10-foot ceilings on the main floor, three fireplaces and an elevator.Silverhouse Real Estate Photography

This roughly 20-year-old house sits on the edge of a wooded ravine system above the Don River. It has 4,541 square feet of living space, plus an additional 1,869 square feet in the basement.

The home has 10-foot ceilings on the main floor, three fireplaces and an elevator. A double-sided fireplace splits the primary bedroom and a seven-piece ensuite bathroom.

There is a formal study, dining and living room as well as casual recreation areas with access to a rear deck, heated patio and an infinity pool on the 40-by 133-foot lot.

There are six bathrooms in total and interior access to the double garage, and a heated driveway, porch and stairs.

The agent’s take

Open this photo in gallery: A double-sided fireplace splits the primary bedroom and a seven-piece ensuite bathroom.Silverhouse Real Estate Photography

“It’s a very pretty stone house, like something you might see in Quebec City,” Mr. Warren said.

“It has a plunge pool and patio, so it was very nice and very much geared towards families with lots of things to do in the house.”