Toronto Real Estate

Done Deal

Two offers for rare Thornhill heritage home

Sydnia Yu
Markham, Ont.
Special to The Globe and Mail
Royal LePage Real Estate Services Ltd., Johnston and Daniel Division

18 Rayneswood Cres., Markham, Ont.

Asking price: $2,299,000

Selling price: $2,230,000

Taxes: $11,106 (2019)

Days on the market: six

Listing agents: Lina Risi and Ken Mazurek, Royal LePage Real Estate Services Ltd., Johnston and Daniel Division

The action

There are wood burning fireplaces in both the living and dining rooms.

Royal LePage Real Estate Services Ltd., Johnston and Daniel Division

This Georgian-style farmhouse is well known to area heritage buffs and stood out in this summer’s market amid Thornhill’s typical, more modern housing stock.

“It’s a bigger net you have to cast to look for someone who is specifically interested in that style of home,” said agent Ken Mazurek, “especially when it’s surrounded by detached, side-split and two-storey, four-bedroom, traditional Thornhill/Markham subdivision homes.”

“We had a flurry of activity right out the gate, getting about two showings a day, and we managed to get two offers on the property.”

What they got

The eat-in kitchen has vaulted, beamed ceilings.

Royal LePage Real Estate Services Ltd., Johnston and Daniel Division

This house had its beginnings as part of a 19-acre homestead established in 1855 with a worker’s cottage and summer kitchen. The main structure was renovated in the 1940s, and in the 1960s an addition was built and much of the land was subdivided to create Rayneswood Crescent.

A major remodelling was done in the 1990s, which added a new north-facing entrance. More land was severed to the south on Steeles Avenue.

Today, this 3,705-square-foot home has wood burning fireplaces in both the living and dining rooms. There’s a family room and an eat-in kitchen with vaulted, beamed ceilings. There are four bedrooms on the second floor. The basement is unfinished.

The 106-by 201-foot lot also accommodates a two-car garage.

The agent’s take

The house began as part of a 19-acre homestead in 1855.

Royal LePage Real Estate Services Ltd., Johnston and Daniel Division

“This house was at one point a working 19-acre farm,” Mr. Mazurek said. “It had been purchased by the seller’s grandparents in 1938, so it had been in the same family for almost 100 years.”

“It offered the space a lot of buyers want in a modern home – like the en suite in the master – but it also had a lot of the historical aspects someone would be quite interested in as well.”

