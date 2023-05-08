Open this photo in gallery: Pope Real Estate Ltd.

103 Cresane St., Markham, Ont.

Asking price: $1,799,990 (March, 2023)

Selling price: $1,750,000 (March, 2023)

Previous selling price: $427,000 (February, 2002); $350,000 (June, 1997); $324,784 (August, 1996)

Taxes: $6,160 (2022)

Days on the market: one

Listing agent: Robin Pope, Pope Real Estate Ltd.

The action

Open this photo in gallery: This two-storey house has 2,968 square feet of living space, five bathrooms and a laundry room with access into the double garage.Pope Real Estate Ltd.

The owners of this 27-year-old house near Rouge National Urban Park spent the time to prep their house for market and were pleased to get two offers within 24 hours of listing it for sale. They accepted a bid that came within $49,990 of their asking price.

“The sellers had done a lot of work to declutter and make sure it was well presented,” said agent Robin Pope. ”It’s a really lovely home; you can just drop your furniture and do nothing.”

“The market was improving, but there was also very little on the market in Markham in that price range and this is a very sought-after neighbourhood.”

What they got

Open this photo in gallery: Upstairs there are three bedrooms, with another guest bedroom downstairs.Pope Real Estate Ltd.

This two-storey house has 2,968 square feet of living space, five bathrooms and a laundry room with access into the double garage.

There is a winding staircase and columns divide the living and dining areas, and the family room and kitchen.

Also on the main floor is an enclosed den. Upstairs there are three bedrooms, with another guest bedroom downstairs.

The agent’s take

Open this photo in gallery: There is a winding staircase and columns divide the living and dining areas, and the family room and kitchen.Pope Real Estate Ltd.

“It was renovated, and the basement was partially finished,” Mr. Pope said.

“The fourth bedroom, which is adjacent to the [primary] bedroom, was used as a beautiful, fully done, walk-in dressing room, but could easily be converted back into a fourth bedroom.”

The 50-by 111-foot lot provides a higher that usual level of seclusion. “What’s nice about homes on the east side of the street is they back onto larger properties,” said Mr. Pope. “So instead of having 12 homes behind you, one after another like a typical subdivision, there were two large, estate-like properties.”

“It felt like you had more privacy.”