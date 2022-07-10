Royal LePage Real Estate Services Ltd.

123 Baby Point Rd. Toronto

Asking price: $3.495-million (April, 2022)

Selling price: $3.55-million (April, 2022)

Previous selling price: $2,080,000 (April, 2017); $1,670,000 (April, 2016)

Taxes: $11,157 (2022)

Days on the market: Six

Listing agents: Carol Lome and Brayden Irwin, Royal LePage Real Estate Services Ltd., Johnston and Daniel Division

The action

In April, with inconsistent sales activity in the west Toronto neighbourhood along the Humber River, agent Brayden Irwin had hard time predicting how this updated, four-bedroom house would fare. It did not help that similar houses in the area were on the market at the same time. Still, 50 visitors passed through the doors and two made offers, the higher going slightly over the asking price.

“We were pleasantly surprised with the number of showings that we got, so it was interesting we only ended up getting two offers,” Mr. Irwin said. “But we were happy with [the amount] it ended up selling for.”

What they got

This two-storey house was built on a 49- by 132-foot lot in the 1950s. It has been modified several times over the years and now has 2,593 square feet of modern living space. There’s also interior access to an attached double garage.

The family room addition has heated floors as does one of the home’s four bathrooms. There are quartz countertops, cathedral ceilings and skylights in the eat-in kitchen.

The dining room is fitted with a built-in bar, and entertaining areas on the main and lower levels both have fireplaces.

The agent’s take

“It’s a very desirable location in its own little community with great schools and a great tennis/lawn bowling club,” Mr. Irwin said.

“One property on the street sold for $9-million recently, so it’s hard to believe, but this is almost an entry-level property in that particular neighbourhood.”

“Our clients did a total renovation when they bought in 2017, and everything was done, from making the front of the house look more modern to essentially gutting the inside,” Mr. Irwin said. “The house also has an elevator.”

