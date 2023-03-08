Special to The Globe and Mail

Special to The Globe and Mail

Royal LePage Real Estate Services Ltd.

130 Glenforest Rd., Toronto

Asking price: $2,198,000 (December, 2022)

Selling price: $2.1-million (December, 2022)

Previous selling price: $376,000 (November, 1992)

Taxes: $7,444 (2022)

Days on the market: Five

Listing agent: Belinda Lelli, Royal LePage Real Estate Services Ltd.

Buyer’s agents: Suzanne Stephens and Belinda Lelli, Royal LePage Real Estate Services Ltd.

The action

The living room has the original wood-burning fireplace.Royal LePage Real Estate Services Ltd.

More than 150 people came through the doors in private and public tours of this updated, four-bedroom house over the second week of December.

“We were priced high when people were selling detached homes at $1.7-million and $1.8-million,” agent Belinda Lelli said.

“There was one priced like ours, but it had been sitting on the market for over 60 days and there were no professional photos.”

Ms. Lelli was confident buyers would pay a premium for this attractive space. In the end, there were two offers, somewhat under the asking price, with the winning bid coming from a couple who were already local renters.

“My stager and her crew made it nice, light and inviting,” Ms. Lelli said. “That’s what everybody wants.

“The buyers who were victorious did not see the need to keep paying high rent when they had determined they indeed love the neighbourhood and all of its offerings.”

What they got

The eat-in kitchen was recently remodelled.Royal LePage Real Estate Services Ltd.

This roughly 90-year-old house has had numerous updates, from a new driveway and roofing to a pair of family room additions with exits to a deck and flagstone patio.

The eat-in kitchen was recently remodelled and the basement lowered to create an 8½-foot ceiling.

The living room has the original wood-burning fireplace, stained glass windows and pocket doors to the dining room.

The agent’s take

The 25- by 125-foot lot is about 20-feet deeper than most.Royal LePage Real Estate Services Ltd.

“It’s a very quiet street and kids can play outside for hours because you’re not getting that thoroughfare [traffic] you get on a lot of other streets,” Ms. Lelli said.

“Lawrence Park speaks for itself in terms of value proposition: top schools, proximity to transit/TTC, parks, and great community spirit and multiculturalism.”

The 25- by 125-foot lot was also about 20-feet deeper than most, allowing for a larger house. “Normally when you have a main floor family room, it’s usually in a newer build and the price point really escalates,” Ms. Lelli said.