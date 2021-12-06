Royal LePage Real Estate Services Ltd.

18 Tarlton Rd., Toronto

Asking price: $3,149,000 (September, 2021)

Selling price: $3,115,000 (September, 2021)

Previous selling price: $368,000 (January, 1994)

Taxes: $10,082 (2021)

Days on the market: two

Listing agents: Carol Lome and Brayden Irwin, Royal LePage Real Estate Services Ltd., Johnston and Daniel Division

The action

This three-bedroom house is one bedroom shy of the standard for most Forest Hill homes, which reduced its buyer pool, said agent Brayden Irwin. Nevertheless, about three dozen visitors came through the house and two decided early on to make a bid, with the winning offer coming in slightly under the asking price.

“Typically, properties on 35-foot lots like this are older, North Toronto homes listed in the mid $2-million [range] and sell on an offer date,” said agent Brayden Irwin.

“But because this one had a special renovation, we felt there was a lot more value there, and when you get over $3-million for this type of product, you’re not looking for multiple offers.”

What they got

The 2,297-square-foot house is 91 years old, but has numerous updates. The primary bedroom has a cathedral ceiling, two-way fireplace, one of four bathrooms and an enclosed workspace.

On the main floor, there are both formal and casual dining areas and two family rooms, both with fireplaces. Double doors give access to a wide deck, patio and a long, private driveway.

A recreation area with a wet bar is in the lower level, along with a guest bedroom.

The agent’s take

“The sellers did a really high-end renovation about 20 years ago that really stood the test of time,” Mr. Irwin said.

“They built the house right up to a 150-year-old tree, so it was almost like a piece of art. You can sit in the soaker tub in the primary ensuite and look at this beautiful tree into the green back yard setting.”

Many families were also drawn to what the neighbourhood could offer. “We had lots of interest from people who lived in other parts of the city but wanted to be in the neighbourhood for the schools,” Mr. Irwin said.

