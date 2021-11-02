Michael St. Jean Realty Inc.

11-13 Jane St., Paris, Ont.

Asking price: $999,900 (August, 2021)

Selling price: $1.15-million (September, 2021)

Taxes: $3,277 (2021)

Days on the market: 38

Listing agent: Michael St. Jean, Michael St. Jean Realty Inc.

The action

The interiors of the two houses have been modernized and expanded to create mirror-image units.Michael St. Jean Realty Inc.

The seller of this pair of Victorian-era, semi-detached houses in the small town of Paris, north of Brantford, turned down some early offers. When one of those bidders returned with a sweetened, $150,100 over-asking offer, it was accepted.

“People who made offers were still in the wings, and one buyer ended up coming back and bumping their offer a little higher,” said Ancaster-based agent, Michael St. Jean.

“There are other homes out there in and around the $1-million mark, but you’re paying more in this situation because of the set up, historical nature, and fit and finish.”

What they got

The 1½-storey houses sit on an irregularly-shaped corner lot and each have 1,402 square feet of living space.Michael St. Jean Realty Inc.

The two 1½-storey houses with red brick façades sit on an irregularly-shaped corner lot with 123-foot frontage.

The interiors have been modernized and expanded to create mirror-image units, each with 1,402 square feet of living space.

The layouts are identical: formal living and dining rooms, a recreation area in the basement, plus two bedrooms upstairs, two bathrooms and a mudroom off the kitchen that exits to the yard and driveway.

The agent’s take

The houses each have two bathrooms and a mudroom off the kitchen that exits to the yard and driveway.Michael St. Jean Realty Inc.

“This is a pretty unique property being a Victorian over 100 years old, and it’s completely renovated,” said Mr. St. Jean.

“And you’ve got the ability to have [rental] income.”

The house is also a short stroll from the town’s restaurants, shops and waterfront parks. “A lot of people are leaving bigger towns and cities, like Hamilton or Brantford, and moving to little communities like Paris, which is very quiet and scenic on the Grand River,” Mr. St. Jean said.

Your house is your most valuable asset. We have a weekly Real Estate newsletter to help you stay on top of news on the housing market, mortgages, the latest closings and more. Sign up today.