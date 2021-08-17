Two-storey home in Niagara Falls attracts buyers with asking price below $500,000

Open this photo in gallery Michael St. Jean Realty Inc.

4470 Homewood Ave., Niagara Falls, Ont.

Asking price: $489,000 (June, 2021)

Selling price: $500,000 (June, 2021)

Story continues below advertisement

Previous selling prices: $270,000 (April, 2017); $125,000 (September, 2016)

Taxes: $2,290 (2020)

Days on the market: 10

Listing agent: Michael St. Jean, Michael St. Jean Realty Inc.

The action

Open this photo in gallery Several years ago, the home was upgraded with renovations in the eat-in kitchen. Michael St. Jean Realty Inc.

In a residential area near downtown Niagara Falls and Clifton Hill, house hunters frequently lined up to bid on properties listed under half a million dollars this summer. In the case of this renovated, two-storey house, two buyers tried to impress the seller – but a third achieved that feat with a $500,000 proposal.

“The big driver here is price point because it’s really hard to find a single-family home that has been updated for $500,000 pretty much anywhere in the Golden Horseshoe,” Hamilton-based agent Michael St. Jean said.

“If you’re looking at something a bit newer or up to date, a two-storey family home with a double garage or three or four bedrooms is probably well into the high $700,000s to the low to mid-$800,000s. Even a newer townhouse in Niagara now is going to be somewhere in the low $600,000s.”

Story continues below advertisement

What they got

Open this photo in gallery Just off the living room is a backyard deck. Michael St. Jean Realty Inc.

This roughly 70-year-old house offers 1,339 square feet of living space, including three bedrooms, two bathrooms and a living room with sliding doors to a deck. Two cars can park on the 40-foot-by-133-foot lot.

Several years ago, the home was also upgraded with renovations in the eat-in kitchen and waterproofing in the unfinished basement.

The agent’s take

Open this photo in gallery This roughly 70-year-old house offers 1,339 square feet of living space. Michael St. Jean Realty Inc.

“It’s just off Stanley Avenue, which is one of the big commercial districts and main streets in Niagara Falls,” Mr. St. Jean said.

The area also attracted buyers who were being priced out of more expensive markets.

“Half the buyers were coming from the vicinity and the other half of the buyers were coming from more expensive parts of Niagara and really from Hamilton,” he said. “Hamilton is really driving a lot of growth in Niagara as the price points here in Hamilton are now well into the $800,000s, so people are being priced out and looking to Niagara as the land of opportunity.”

Your house is your most valuable asset. We have a weekly Real Estate newsletter to help you stay on top of news on the housing market, mortgages, the latest closings and more. Sign up today.