Two-storey Toronto loft, stalled by market downturn, finally finds a buyer

200 Clinton St., No. 12, Toronto
Asking price: $1,150,000
Selling price: $1,150,000
Previous selling prices: $980,000 (2016); $821,000 (2011); $458,000 (2005); $392,500 (2000); $191,424 (1997)
Taxes: $5,734 (2017)
Days on the market: not applicable
Listing agent: Christopher Bibby, Re/Max Hallmark Bibby Group Realty
The action: In April, 2017, this two-storey unit at the Button Factory Lofts listed at $1.349-million got lots of buyer attention but no offers as the market dipped following the introduction of Ontario’s Fair Housing Plan. The sellers decided to pull it off the Multiple Listing Service, but stuck with their agent, who ultimately found a buyer at $1.15-million this March.
“The end of [last] April, beginning of May, everything sat [on the market],” agent Christopher Bibby said.
“A buyer who had noticed it online previously made an inquiry and commented that it was a beautiful, unique space. So we showed it to them and they ended up going for it.”
What they got: This century-old warehouse on a largely residential street was converted into 13 custom lofts. This 1,540-square-foot space was designed with exposed brick walls and 24-foot ceilings in an open living room, as well as glass-lined staircases, including one to the private rooftop terrace.
The second floor features a master with a walk-in closet and a second bedroom reconfigured as an open den.
The unit comes with a parking spot. Monthly fees of $801 cover water.
The agent’s take: “Unlike a lot of conventional, cookie-cutter condos, this is completely different. All the units were sold as raw space, so they were all finished entirely differently,” Mr. Bibby said.
“[This loft] is such a unique and beautiful space with incredible square footage over two floors. It really felt like a townhouse.”
The loft even comes with private outdoor space. “The rooftop terrace was incredible,” Mr. Bibby said.
“The only exterior space a lot of times in loft buildings are generally in penthouses or smaller buildings where they have a rooftop terrace.”
Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.
If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .
Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.
If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .
Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff.
We aim to create a safe and valuable space for discussion and debate. That means:
Comments that violate our community guidelines will be removed.
If your comment doesn't appear immediately it has been sent to a member of our moderation team for review
Read our community guidelines here
Discussion loading…
Read most recent letters to the editor.