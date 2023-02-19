Rare Real Estate Inc.

29 Sego Royalway, Toronto

Asking price: $848,000 (December, 2022)

Selling price: $850,000 (December, 2022)

Taxes: $3,046 (2022)

Days on the market: Three

Listing agents: Mary Jo Vradis and Meray Mansour, Rare Real Estate

The action

The original kitchen appliances were replaced.Rare Real Estate Inc.

This roughly 50-year-old townhouse near Seneca College’s Newnham Campus was given a quick two-week renovation that included stripping out and replacing original components such as the toilets and kitchen appliances and ended with a thorough painting and staging. Within three days of its hitting the market the owner received three offers, the best of which went $2,000 over asking.

“We didn’t go crazy, we spent less than $50,000, but what we did was a complete transformation,” said agent Mary Jo Vradis.

“There was another unit for sale that was badly priced and in very bad condition, and they tried to hold back offers, so we opted to list at market value versus under listing and holding back [offers], and it worked well for us.”

What they got

A living room with 12-foot ceiling, full-height windows and a patio exit.Rare Real Estate Inc.

This multilevel townhouse is part of a condominium complex across from McNicoll Park. It has an attached garage and fenced-in yards at front and back.

The front door opens into a large foyer with a short flight of steps down to a recreation area and another set up to a living room with 12-foot ceiling, full-height windows and a patio exit. Overlooking the space from the next level is an open dining area.

There are three bedrooms on the top floor. Monthly fees of $502 also cover water.

The agent’s take

Rare Real Estate Inc.

“It’s a very good location, and the school district is really sought after,” Ms. Vradis said.

“It’s also close to the 404 [highway] and Seneca College, so it’s very accessible and an affordable price range.”

This unit also has an unexpected perk. “One of the features about this house that was different from others was it had vaulted ceilings in the living room,” Ms. Vradis said.

The sale closed Jan. 31.