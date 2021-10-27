Special to The Globe and Mail

Tyler McKeag/Tyler McKeag

126 Cambridge Cres., Richmond Hill, Ont.

Asking price: $3,098,000 (July, 2021)

Previous asking price: $3,280,000 (April, 2021)

Selling price: $2,850,000 (September, 2021)

Previous selling price: $810,000 (April, 2008)

Taxes: $9,470 (2020)

Days on the market: 52

Listing agents: Anastasiya Tymofeyeva and Jerry Hammond, Hammond International Properties Ltd.

The action

The house has an eat-in kitchen with limestone flooring and stainless steel appliances.Tyler McKeag/Tyler McKeag

This four-bedroom house close to the Richmond Hill Golf Club failed to attract a buyer this spring, even after a $182,000 trim to the asking price. But once schools reopened in September, family-oriented buyers took a second look and two bids emerged.

“On summer holidays, people are usually away at their cottages and spending time with family, so once kids go back to school, the market picks up,” agent Anastasiya Tymofeyeva said.

“We received two offers within a week.”

What they got

Inside, there is a library and two entertaining areas with fireplaces.Tyler McKeag/Tyler McKeag

This two-storey house with an attached double garage was remodelled from top to bottom about 10 years ago, complete with landscaping of the 82-by-130-foot lot.

Inside, there is a library and two entertaining areas with fireplaces, in addition to a dining room and an eat-in kitchen with limestone flooring, stainless steel appliances, skylights and access to a deck and gazebo. There’s a saltwater pool in the backyard.

The basement provides an extra recreation area and a guest bedroom, plus a sauna.

The agent’s take

The backyard comes with a saltwater pool.Tyler McKeag/Tyler McKeag

“South Richvale is a great neighbourhood, very prestigious with a lot of high-end, custom-built homes and a great community centre and school,” Ms. Tymofeyeva said.

“It’s a big house with about 5,200 square feet of living space, including the basement.”

The renovations were also impressive, such as a two-level bedroom with a six-piece ensuite bathroom and a loft dressing area. “It’s very special. You don’t see that typically,” Ms. Tymofeyeva said.

