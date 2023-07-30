Open this photo in gallery: Sage Real Estate Ltd.

25 Cole St., No. 1605, Toronto

Asking price: $799,900 (May, 2023)

Selling price: $810,000 (May, 2023)

Previous selling prices: $409,000 (July, 2014); $340,504 (May, 2010)

Taxes: $2,597 (2022)

Days on the market: Two

Listing agents: Sandra Pate and Amy Polson, Sage Real Estate Ltd.

Open this photo in gallery: The kitchen is outfitted with granite countertops and stainless steel appliances.Sage Real Estate Ltd.

The action

Agent Sandra Pate was betting this two-bedroom plus den corner unit could sell for more than $800,000, like a similar model in the same high-rise complex did, if it was listed for $799,900 and filled with stylish furnishings. The effort paid off with two offers within 48 hours and a sale $10,100 over the asking price.

“The seller bought a house and moved out, so that made it easy to stage and get it sold,” said Ms. Pate. “And fortunately, the condo market co-operated as well.”

“There were quite a few buyers who were disappointed they missed out, but you’ve got to be fast.”

Open this photo in gallery: The 856-square-foot unit has nine-foot windows in its open-concept living area.Sage Real Estate Ltd.

What they got

This mixed-use building constructed in 2010 by The Daniels Corp., has street-level retailers and hundreds of suites above, such as this 856-square-foot unit on the 16th floor.

The home has nine-foot ceilings and a wide balcony with wood flooring and sliding doors to the kitchen and primary bedroom. The kitchen is outfitted with granite countertops and stainless steel appliances.

The unit includes a storage locker and parking spot. Monthly fees of $760 cover water and heating.

Open this photo in gallery: The two-bedroom unit has a split-bedroom plan with two bathrooms, so two people could easily share it and have privacy.Sage Real Estate Ltd.

The agent’s take

“It’s in a nice, south-east corner with floor-to-ceiling windows all around, so you get great light and it’s high enough for a good view,” Ms. Pate said.

“It also has a nice, split-bedroom plan with two bathrooms, so two people could easily share it and still have privacy.”

Residents also have easy access to many urban amenities. “This particular building has pretty amazing facilities; it’s an award-winning, LEED building with a sky park, which is a third-floor level park with barbecues and picnic areas,” Ms. Pate said.

“And a block away is a massive aquatic centre, so it’s a handy location.”