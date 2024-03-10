Open this photo in gallery: Forest Hill Real Estate Inc.

16 Gauguin Ave., Vaughan, Ont.

Asking price: $1,088,000 (February, 2024)

Selling price: $1,345,000 (February, 2024)

Previous selling price: $988,000 (May, 2020); $630,000 (May, 2015); $361,000 (January, 2008); $334,000 (March, 2007); $295,741 (November, 2005)

Taxes: $4,677 (2023)

Days on the market: six

Listing agent: Michael Steinman, Forest Hill Real Estate Inc.

Both the main and lower levels have entertaining areas, one of which has access to a two-tiered deck and patio.

The action

Agent Michael Steinman was convinced if this three-bedroom townhouse was listed in the first week of February rather than the last, they could scoop up buyers that were either interested or possibly outbid on a larger property on the same street near North Thornhill Community Centre. His hunch was confirmed when the neighbour scored $1.371-million after a bidding war, and his clients collected 64 visitors shortly after.

“It was a bigger house, so I expected it would go for more, but I knew if they had nine or 10 offers, then there would still be nine other people looking for a house after,” Mr. Steinman said.

“I recommended we not wait two or three weeks because other stuff would come out, so we got it ready, got the staging in and got it up in a couple of days.”

His sellers received nine offers, though few parties revised their numbers. “In past markets where there’s a lack of inventory, a lot of the offers came in stupidly high,” Mr. Steinman said.

“But so far this year … most of the offers are conservative and even under the asking price.”

Open this photo in gallery: The kitchen has been refashioned with stainless steel appliances, quartz countertops and a centre island.Forest Hill Real Estate Inc.

What they got

This two-storey townhouse with a built-in garage is almost 20 years old, but its roof and furnace were recently replaced, and all four bathrooms were remodelled.

The kitchen was also refashioned with stainless steel appliances, quartz countertops and a centre island.

The main and lower levels both have entertaining areas, including one with access to a two-tiered deck and patio on the 25-by-87-foot lot.

The agent’s take

“A previous owner had renovated the entire thing – floors, kitchen and bathrooms, so everything was done,” Mr. Steinman said.

“It’s a huge selling point because you can literally move in and not do anything.”