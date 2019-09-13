Unseasonal pursuit of Hamilton home leads to $75,100 markup

Open this photo in gallery St. Jean Realty Inc.

16 Wexford Ave., Hamilton

Asking price: $349,900

Selling price: $425,000

Story continues below advertisement

Taxes: $1,924 (2018)

Days on the market: eight

Listing agent: Michael St. Jean, St. Jean Realty Inc.

The action

Open this photo in gallery The interior was overhauled with modern heating and cooling systems. St. Jean Realty Inc.

Hamilton-area agent Michael St. Jean says this summer’s market has been busier than usual, and this 1½-storey home was a case in point. Over the span of a week in July, the home had over 50 visitors take a tour and drew several bids on the offer date.

“Hamilton Centre and Hamilton East are basically the last two zones within downtown that are somewhat affordable, where you’re going to find homes in the $300,000s and $400,000s,” said Mr. St. Jean.

“So, this wasn’t necessarily priced low, but I’m not shocked by the activity.”

What they got

Open this photo in gallery The kitchen features stainless steel appliances and updated counters. St. Jean Realty Inc.

In recent years, this roughly 80-year-old house underwent an extensive transformation, starting with updated roofing, windows, doors and porch, as well as a new rear deck and mudroom with custom benches.

Story continues below advertisement

Story continues below advertisement

The 1,025-square-foot interior was overhauled with modern heating and cooling systems, and hardwood flooring throughout the living and dining rooms. Renovations were done in the two bathrooms and the kitchen, which now displays stainless steel appliances, updated counters and back splashes.

Two bedrooms are located on the second floor, and a third is in the basement.

Outside, three-car parking is provided on the 30-by 87-foot lot.

The agent’s take

“In this neighbourhood, many homes have very similar designs, but it all came down to the fit and finish,” said Mr. St. Jean, who notes that there were several competing listings on the market nearby at the same time as this one.

“This is completely done, so it’s a first-time home buyer’s dream.”

Your house is your most valuable asset. We have a weekly Real Estate newsletter to help you stay on top of news on the housing market, mortgages, the latest closings and more. Sign up today.