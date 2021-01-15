 Skip to main content
The Globe and Mail
Toronto Real Estate

Done Deal

‘Unsellable’ condo priced low for offloading

Sydnia Yu
Toronto
Special to The Globe and Mail
Open this photo in gallery

Keller Williams Referred Realty

78 Tecumseth St., No. 1607, Toronto

Asking price: $425,000 (September, 2020)

Selling price: $470,000 (September,2020)

Previous selling price: $362,000 (2017); $256,097 (2013)

Taxes: $1,793 (2020)

Days on the market: Eight

Listing agent: Delila Law, Keller Williams Referred Realty

The action

Rental rates during the pandemic are much lower than those achieved a few years ago when this bachelor pad was last purchased, prompting the owner to move to sell, even though there was a large pool of properties already listed for sale nearby. However, the unit was stylishly staged and priced low at $425,000, which persuaded three buyers to vie for ownership.

Open this photo in gallery

The house has nine-foot ceilings, full height windows and sliding balcony doors.

Keller Williams Referred Realty

“With COVID, everyone is spending more time at home, yet we were able to offload a unit we joked was an ‘unsellable’ unit,” said agent Delila Law.

“We were fortunate because it had a parking spot, and the way it presented made a difference.”

What they got

This roughly 350-square-foot unit has an open, modern design with nine-foot ceilings, full height windows and sliding balcony doors, as well as a linear kitchen with granite and stainless steel appointments.

Open this photo in gallery

Linear kitchen with granite and stainless steel appliances.

Keller Williams Referred Realty

A lacquered, Italian-made couch hides a built-in bed in the entertaining area, and stacked laundry machines are tucked inside the bathroom.

Monthly fees of $210 pay for heating, concierge and use of an on-site gym and rooftop deck.

The agent’s take

“There were no investors looking at this. It was mostly first-time home buyers,” Ms. Law said.

“Although it has a small footprint, the space was laid out very well, and it had a Murphy bed that converted to a couch, so it made that one open space a multi-use space.”

Open this photo in gallery

Keller Williams Referred Realty

