Special to The Globe and Mail

Royal LePage Real Estate Services Ltd.

43 Kappele Ave., Toronto

Asking price: $2,098,000 (January, 2022)

Selling price: $2,211,000 (February, 2022)

Previous selling price: $345,000 (March, 1997)

Taxes: $6,599 (2021)

Days on the market: Seven

Listing agents: Belinda Lelli and Suzanne Stephens, Royal LePage Real Estate Services Ltd.

The action

The house was built in the 1930s and has been updated over the years.Royal LePage Real Estate Services Ltd.

The owners of this three-bedroom house near Wanless Park wanted to be up front about what they wanted for it, so they priced for what they thought it was worth – $2.098-million.

“The sellers didn’t want to play that game of pricing it at $1.598-million and getting 20 offers,” agent Belinda Lelli said.

“They thought the more ethical way to do it was by pricing it at what they wanted versus letting 20 people down.”

On the date set to consider offers – the first Monday in February – there were three offers, with the winner bidding $2.211-million.

“There’s a very limited selection of properties near the park and at this price point,” Ms. Lelli said.

“The new ones are $4-million.”

What they got

A wood-burning fireplace is a main feature of the open living area.Royal LePage Real Estate Services Ltd.

This two-storey house built in the 1930s has a centre-hall design that has been updated over the years. Half of the main floor is occupied by an eat-in kitchen and the other half is an open living and dining area with a wood-burning fireplace.

The lower level has been finished with pot lights and laminate flooring. There’s also an attached garage on the 26- by 83-foot corner lot.

The agent’s take

Half of the main floor is occupied by an eat-in kitchen.Royal LePage Real Estate Services Ltd.

“Young professional couples with small children wanted to get into this school district and were really liking the proximity to the park,” Ms. Lelli said.

“Wanless Park has an ice rink, a baseball diamond and [recreational] programs run out of there, like camps.”

Meanwhile, empty nesters were lured by the home’s charm and compact footprint. “This is more of a classic version of a North Toronto home,” Ms. Lelli said. “It’s very well maintained.”

