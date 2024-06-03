Updated Annex semi with parking rings in full price sale

Open this photo in gallery: Harvey Kalles Real Estate Ltd.

29 Boswell Ave., Toronto

Asking price: $4.25-million (April 2024)

Selling price: $4.25-million (April 2024)

Previous selling price: $3.69-million (November 2021)

Taxes: $15,751 (2023)

Days on the market: Six

Listing agent: Ira Jelinek, Harvey Kalles Real Estate Ltd.

The action

Open this photo in gallery: This two-storey house with a garage was built about 45 years ago on a 25-by 94-foot lot.Harvey Kalles Real Estate Ltd.

This semi-detached house checks off most wish-list items for buyers in The Annex it has a quiet setting on a cul-de-sac, private parking and stylish finishings. Nothing similar in the area had been listed for months, so it received six visitors over six days. Most guests paused to mull over its price of $4.25-million, but one paid the full amount almost immediately.

“When you have a good location and a good product, it doesn’t surprise me,” said agent Ira Jelinek.

“Typically, in this price range, between $3-million and $4.5-million, in [the area], you don’t really get something turkey or renovated. Usually you find something that needs work, and this was ready to move in.”

What they got

Open this photo in gallery: The house features open-concept living and dining areas with classic hardwood flooring.Harvey Kalles Real Estate Ltd.

This two-storey house with a garage was built about 45 years ago on a 25-by 94-foot lot.

Roughly ten years ago it was extensively redesigned to improve both form and function, complete with heated flooring in the front foyer and glass walls along the central staircase.

There are open-concept living and dining areas with classic hardwood flooring. More casual entertaining spaces have full-height fireplaces. There is a bank of glass doors to a south-facing deck and patio on both the main and lower levels.

On the second floor, the largest of three bedrooms contains a five-piece bathroom.

Smaller bathrooms are shared on each level, and there is a guest bedroom in the basement.

The agent’s take

Open this photo in gallery: There is a bank of glass doors to a south-facing deck and patio on both the main and lower levels.Harvey Kalles Real Estate Ltd.

“[It’s] a very good neighbourhood, and parking seems to be a big thing people wanted,” Mr. Jelinek said.

“Most [houses in the area] don’t have parking, but this one had parking for two cars on the driveway and also one in the garage.”