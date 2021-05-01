Updated Hamilton house receives multiple offers

Open this photo in gallery Michael St. Jean Realty Inc.

105 Wilson St., No. 2, Hamilton

Asking price: $549,900 (January, 2021)

Selling price: $740,000 (February, 2021)

Taxes: $3,431 (2020)

Days on the market: five

Listing agent: Michael St. Jean, Michael St. Jean Realty Inc.

The action

This three-bedroom house was one of only a few executive townhouses in Ancaster in Hamilton’s southwest corner. Like many other recent sales in the area, it caught the attention of buyers from Toronto and other outlying communities and drew multiple offers.

The asking price fit an attractive niche with house hunters.

“Some homes are older – not as expensive and maybe tear downs – going anywhere from $600,000 to $900,000, and then new builds going up in the neighbourhood are going from $1.5-million to $2.5-million,” agent Michael St. Jean said.

“This was an interesting opportunity for someone who wasn’t willing to spend $1-million. And a lot of older people love these because you can literally walk out your door and you are two minutes to grocery stores, Shoppers Drug Mart, restaurants and all the great things downtown Ancaster has to offer.”

What they got

In a townhouse complex of 21 units, this 1,504-square-foot model has a standard two-storey plan with an attached garage.

Improvements were made to all three bathrooms and the main kitchen. The latter was customized with quartz countertops, stainless steel appliances and an espresso bar.

On the main floor, one of two entertaining areas has vaulted ceilings, a fireplace, and sliding doors to a deck and backyard.

Monthly condominium fees of $476 pay for water and common elements.

The agent’s take

“The inside was up to date – the flooring, kitchen and pot lights – so it showed very well,” Mr. St. Jean said.

“Sometimes in towns, basements aren’t even done and sometimes they are, but this was fully finished, which was nice, and it also had a full kitchen as well, which is very unique.”

