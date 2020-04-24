 Skip to main content
Toronto Real Estate

Done Deal

Updated High Park bungalow sells quickly

Sydnia Yu
Toronto
Special to The Globe and Mail
38 Ellis Ave., Toronto

Asking price: $1,399,000

Selling price: $1.3-million

Previous selling price: $225,000 (2007)

Taxes: $5,151 (2019)

Days on the market: Four

Listing agent: Jody Thompson, Re/Max Professionals Inc.

The action

Comparable sales in the area early in the year had suggested that this updated bungalow across from Grenadier Pond would sell within a week. In fact, it only took ten private tours over four days before a $1.3-million bid with a rare two-week closing date was accepted.

“One home on Windermere [Avenue] couldn’t sell in December for $1.5-million, but in January, it sold in a day for $2-million. So we knew we had to get on the market,” agent Jody Thompson said.

“All the terms were exactly what [the sellers] wanted, so they didn’t want to wait a week to maybe get that [same amount of $1.3-million] or less.”

What they got

This brick-and-stone house was built around 1952 with a built-in garage, a three-bedroom plan and a private backyard with a deck off the master suite.

The kitchen has been modernized with quartz countertops and custom cabinetry, as well as hardwood floors that extend into the living and dining rooms.

The waterproofed basement offers a recreation area, second bathroom and a side entrance to the 31-foot-by-133-foot lot.

The agent’s take

“It’s right across the road from Grenadier Pond and right now there’s quite a few trees grown up there and a little beach,” Mr. Thompson said.

“And it’s very convenient because it’s steps to waterfront trails, High Park and streetcars, and a 20-minute walk to Bloor West Village and Runnymede subway.”

Buyers were also pleased with the home’s condition, complete with new piping, and a $5,000 credit for new basement flooring. “This was fully renovated, from top to bottom,” Mr. Thompson said.

Your house is your most valuable asset. We have a weekly Real Estate newsletter to help you stay on top of news on the housing market, mortgages, the latest closings and more. Sign up today.

Related topics

Report an error Editorial code of conduct
