Updated home close to transit scores quick over-asking offer

Open this photo in gallery: Re/Max Realtron Realty Inc.

268 Campbell Ave. Toronto

Asking price: $1,628,000 (March, 2024)

Selling price: $1,775,000 (March, 2024)

Previous selling price: $1.35-million (July, 2019); $765,000 (March, 2016); $129,000 (February, 1998)

Taxes: $5,477 (2023)

Days on the market: Five

Listing agent: Bill Thom, Re/Max Realtron Realty Inc.

The action

Open this photo in gallery: The home has an open-concept kitchen with quartz countertops and stainless-steel appliances.Re/Max Realtron Realty Inc.

A short walk from the UP Express, GO and subway stations on Bloor Street, this three-bedroom house had two open houses scheduled for one weekend in March. But before the second one began, a buyer tabled an offer $147,000 above the $1.628-million asking price, which the seller accepted.

“The response was very good because there weren’t too many listings out there,” said agent Bill Thom.

“It was definitely priced below market to get multiple offers, though we ended up accepting a bully offer.”

What they got

Open this photo in gallery: The main floor living room has a cast iron, wood-burning fireplace.Re/Max Realtron Realty Inc.

Since 2016, this two-storey house was extensively renovated by the last two owners with everything from new fencing, garage roof and furnace to an open-concept kitchen with quartz countertops and stainless-steel appliances.

The main floor living room is outfitted with a cast iron, wood-burning fireplace. Off the dining room are sliding doors to a deck and patio on the 17- by 125-foot lot.

Updated bathrooms are on each level, including one by the base of the staircase, between guest and recreation rooms in the basement.

The agent’s take

Open this photo in gallery: Updated bathrooms are on each level.Re/Max Realtron Realty Inc.

“It’s a cozy house in a neighbourhood where you have a very good French Immersion school program,” Mr. Thom said. “It’s also close to the subway and UP Express line from Union [Station] to the airport.

“It also comes with a double-car garage, which is very unusual, and it also qualifies for a laneway home,” Mr. Thom said.

“You can expand to almost another 400 square feet of space.”