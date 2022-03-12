Special to The Globe and Mail

Sotheby’s International Realty Canada

23 Glenbrook Dr., Markham, Ont.

Asking price: $1,888,888 (November, 2021)

Selling price: $2,428,000 (November, 2021)

Previous selling prices: $1,275,000 (July, 2015); $628,000 (2008)

Taxes: $7,677 (2021)

Days on the market: One

Listing agents: Jennifer Chan and John Genereaux, Sotheby’s International Realty Canada

The action

The house has recently been refreshed with such things as new kitchen cabinetry.Sotheby’s International Realty Canada

This four-bedroom house is just over 10 years old but had been recently refreshed with such things as new kitchen cabinetry. Those updates, given the increasingly long waits and difficulty in finding renovation materials and tradespeople in the Greater Toronto Area, was a major reason the sellers received six offers,” agent Jennifer Chan said.

“We were expecting moderate activity, but we didn’t expect this level of activity. It was a frenzy. What made it stand out was the care and love [the sellers] put into the renovation.”

What they got

The two-storey house has five bathrooms.Sotheby’s International Realty Canada

This two-storey house has about 3,200 square feet of living space inside, with a formal dining room, study and family rooms.

The lower level has a studio, guest bedroom, and one of five bathrooms, plus two recreation areas separated by a wet bar.

The 55-foot-by-90-foot lot also accommodates an attached double garage and sits across from Berczy Park South.

The agent’s take

The lower level has a studio, plus two recreation areas separated by a wet bar.Sotheby’s International Realty Canada

“It has an office on the main floor, so that seems to be quite popular lately,” Ms. Chan said.

“There is a recording studio in the basement and a balcony off the primary bedroom overlooking the park.”

Buyers were also drawn to local amenities. “Some buyers were attracted to the schools,” Ms. Chan said. “There is a very good French immersion school in the neighbourhood.”

