23 Glenbrook Dr., Markham, Ont.
Asking price: $1,888,888 (November, 2021)
Selling price: $2,428,000 (November, 2021)
Previous selling prices: $1,275,000 (July, 2015); $628,000 (2008)
Taxes: $7,677 (2021)
Days on the market: One
Listing agents: Jennifer Chan and John Genereaux, Sotheby’s International Realty Canada
The action
This four-bedroom house is just over 10 years old but had been recently refreshed with such things as new kitchen cabinetry. Those updates, given the increasingly long waits and difficulty in finding renovation materials and tradespeople in the Greater Toronto Area, was a major reason the sellers received six offers,” agent Jennifer Chan said.
“We were expecting moderate activity, but we didn’t expect this level of activity. It was a frenzy. What made it stand out was the care and love [the sellers] put into the renovation.”
What they got
This two-storey house has about 3,200 square feet of living space inside, with a formal dining room, study and family rooms.
The lower level has a studio, guest bedroom, and one of five bathrooms, plus two recreation areas separated by a wet bar.
The 55-foot-by-90-foot lot also accommodates an attached double garage and sits across from Berczy Park South.
The agent’s take
“It has an office on the main floor, so that seems to be quite popular lately,” Ms. Chan said.
“There is a recording studio in the basement and a balcony off the primary bedroom overlooking the park.”
Buyers were also drawn to local amenities. “Some buyers were attracted to the schools,” Ms. Chan said. “There is a very good French immersion school in the neighbourhood.”
