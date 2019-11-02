 Skip to main content

Toronto Real Estate

Subscribe
Register
AdChoices
Done Deal

Updated Moore Park home coaxes extra $310,000 from top bidder

Sydnia Yu
Toronto
Special to The Globe and Mail
Comments

Find your bookmarks by selecting your profile name.

Open this photo in gallery

Royal LePage Real Estate Services Heaps Estrin Team

11 Inglewood Dr., Toronto

Asking price: $2,395,000

Selling price: $2,705,000

Story continues below advertisement

Previous selling price: $550,000 (1993)

Taxes: $10,146 (2018)

Days on the market: Seven

Listing agents: Cailey Heaps Estrin and Alison Giffin Ferris, Royal LePage Real Estate Services Heaps Estrin Team

The action

Open this photo in gallery

An enlarged eat-in kitchen is among numerous improvements made to the home over the previous 15 years.

Royal LePage Real Estate Services Heaps Estrin Team

This semi-detached house is in a prime location near parks, trails and ravines, but being a turnkey property gave it an advantage over several other houses for sale nearby and competing for buyers in early June.

“The other homes for sale needed more work, so the fact [that with] this one you could pack your bags and move in had great appeal,” agent Cailey Heaps Estrin said.

“Our suggestion to the seller was to allow us to do some staging to show its best and price it at the lower end of the range and set an offer date. So, we did that and ended up with multiple offers.”

Story continues below advertisement

What they got

Open this photo in gallery

The home was staged and priced low to beat the competition.

Royal LePage Real Estate Services Heaps Estrin Team

This four-bedroom house on a 26-foot-by-150-foot lot dates from the 1920s.

Over the past 15 years, numerous improvements have been made, including updated roofing and mechanical operating systems, as well as the addition of a secondary recreation area in the basement and an enlarged eat-in kitchen and family room with a fireplace, skylights and a walkout to the backyard, patio and garage.

Fireplaces also warm the living room on the main floor and study on the second floor.

The third-floor master suite consists of a bedroom, dressing room, a walkout to a deck overlooking the leafy back yard and a six-piece ensuite bathroom, the largest of four bathrooms in the house.

The agent’s take

“The location is a magical piece of Toronto that’s tucked away,” Ms. Heaps Estrin said.

“What makes it so unique is it’s less than a 10-minute walk to Yonge Street and it’s a zero-traffic location.”

Story continues below advertisement

Newer areas of this home also provide quiet escape. “The rear addition extended from the lower level to the main floor, so it created an amazing space in the house you don’t often see in those large semis,” Ms. Heaps Estrin said.

“It also had a third-floor master retreat in the treetops.”

Your house is your most valuable asset. We have a weekly Real Estate newsletter to help you stay on top of news on the housing market, mortgages, the latest closings and more. Sign up today.

For sale in this area

View similar listings below. Clicking on the map will take you to the listings below.

Open this photo in gallery: Gallery photo 1
3398800.00
88 GLENROSE AVE, Toronto, Ontario
RE/MAX HALLMARK REALTY LTD.
Bedrooms
6
Bathrooms
5
Building Type
Freehold
Property Type
Single Family
Outstanding Custom Built Home W/ No Expense Spared Inside & Out In Highly Sought After Moore Park/Rosedale! Top Quality Mason Work W/ Gorgeous Attention 2 Detail. Beautiful Downtown Views From 3rd Floor Terrace. Stunning Interior W/ 11 Ft. Ceilings, Open Concept W/Super Bright/ Lrg. Windows, Perfect 4 Entertaining/Family Time. Chevron White Oak Hardwood Flrs, Imported Doors From Italy, Awesome Kitchen, Lrg Centre Island, Cesear Stone Counters & S/S Sink.**** EXTRAS **** Built-In Cabinets, Brass Hardware & Vintage Cornue 5 Burner Baby Blue Gas Stove. 3rd Floor Master Re-Treat W/ Private Home Office, Access 2 Terrace, Ultra Deluxe En-Suite W/ Dual Head Double Shower, His/Her Vanity's, Awesome Walk-In Closet (id:31729)
Listing ID C4572154
Salesperson MARK ARNSTEIN
Brokerage RE/MAX HALLMARK REALTY LTD.
View on realtor.ca
Open this photo in gallery: Gallery photo 1
795000.00
#306 -33 DELISLE AVE, Toronto, Ontario
SUTTON GROUP-ADMIRAL REALTY INC.
Bedrooms
1
Bathrooms
2
Building Type
Condo/Strata
Property Type
Single Family
This Amazing Spacious 1 Bedroom Suite (Approx 810Sqft )In A Highly Desirable Building Features 9Ft Ceilings, Open Concept Kitchen And Living Room 2 Bathrooms And A Walk In Closet. The Building Has Outdoor Bbq's, Indoor Pool, Sauna, Exercise Room, 24Hr Concierge, Locker And Underground Parking. Close To Shops And Ttc**** EXTRAS **** Amana Top Fridge/Freezer, Thermador Gas Cook Top, Thermador B/I Oven, Miele Dishwasher And Maytag Washer And Dryer. All Elf's And Window Coverings. Exclude Mirror In Dining Room. (id:31729)
Listing ID C4616240
Salesperson BRADLEY SHER
Brokerage SUTTON GROUP-ADMIRAL REALTY INC.
View on realtor.ca
Open this photo in gallery: Gallery photo 1
1550000.00
308 MERTON ST, Toronto, Ontario
SOTHEBY'S INTERNATIONAL REALTY CANADA
Bedrooms
3
Bathrooms
3
Building Type
Freehold
Property Type
Single Family
Highly Sought After Unit In The Merton Townhomes With 1,732 Sq Ft Of Living Space And 476 Sq Ft Outdoor Patio Space. This Is The Definition Of Sophistication And Elegance With Soaring 10' Coffered Ceilings, Natural Light, And Modern Finishes. Beautifully Finished Throughout W/3 Bdr, 3 Baths, Exceptional Walnut Floors, Heated Bthr Floors & Heated Garage. Just Minutes From Downtown, Restaurants & Amenities.**** EXTRAS **** Freehold Townhome Includes Two Parking Spots, Highend Appliances: Viking Fridge, Wolf Stove, Bosch Dishwasher, Panasonic Micro, Stacked Washer/Dryer, Elf's, Cac, Gb&E, Gas Bbq Hook-Up On Terrace, Exceptional Neighbours/Community. (id:31729)
Listing ID C4610213
Salesperson ADAM BRIND
Brokerage SOTHEBY'S INTERNATIONAL REALTY CANADA
View on realtor.ca
Open this photo in gallery: Gallery photo 1
4499900.00
49 HEATH ST W, Toronto, Ontario
HARVEY KALLES REAL ESTATE LTD.
Bedrooms
11
Bathrooms
7
Building Type
Freehold
Property Type
Single Family
One Of A Kind, A Detached Queen Anne, A Secret Garden, At Yonge & St. Clair. Slate Roof, A Turret, Bay Windows, Stained Glass, Wood Flrs, Original Gumwood Trim, Coffered Ceiling. It's All Here! Circular Driveway. Currently Used As 5 Separate Units. Large 52X150 Lot. Deck Off Main Flr - South, North & South Decks On The 2nd Floor, South Deck On The 3rd Floor. 3 Heating Systems (One Forced Air, 2 Hwt Rads) Central Ac, Total 6719Sf (Incl Bsmt)**** EXTRAS **** Board & Batten Panel Molding, Transoms, Dental Molding, Wainscotting, 9'4"" Ceiling On Main, 9' Ceiling On 2nd, 8'3"" Ceiling On 3rd, 8'2"" Ceiling In Bsmt,3 Stoves/Ovens, 2 Cooktops, 5 Fridges, 3 Washers, 3 Dryers, 5 Dishwashers, 5 Microwaves (id:31729)
Listing ID C4615190
Salesperson ERROL PAULICPULLE
Brokerage HARVEY KALLES REAL ESTATE LTD.
View on realtor.ca
Open this photo in gallery: Gallery photo 1
839000.00
#404 -68 MERTON ST, Toronto, Ontario
SAGE REAL ESTATE LIMITED
Bedrooms
2
Bathrooms
2
Building Type
Condo/Strata
Property Type
Single Family
Better Than Any Pumpkin Spiced Cup Of Real Estate This Fall Is This 2 Bedroom Casa In Magical Midtown. South Facing Balcony With Gas Bbq Hook Up, Ready For Lounging Around And Basking In The Sun And The Colourful Glow That Is Home Ownership. Great Split Plan For Roommates (Investors, That Was For You) And In The Heart Of Yonge And Davisville. Seconds To The Subway, Restaurants, And Everything Midtown Has To Offer.**** EXTRAS **** Yes There Is A Parking Spot And A Locker. Pumpkin Spice Up Your Life And Come And Get This Limited Fall Treat! See Schedule B For Full List Of Inclusions And Exclusions. (id:31729)
Listing ID C4620441
Salesperson ALEX BROTT
Brokerage SAGE REAL ESTATE LIMITED
View on realtor.ca
Open this photo in gallery: Gallery photo 1
3495000.00
175 HEATH ST W, Toronto, Ontario
RIGHT AT HOME REALTY INC.
Bedrooms
4
Bathrooms
4
Building Type
Freehold
Property Type
Single Family
Affordable Home In Unaffordable Forest Hill. Prime Lower Village Near Ucc And Bss. Build New Or Renovate. Solid Brick Home Built To Modern Standards In The 1970S. Quality Construction Offers A Solid Foundation For Inexpensive, But Transformative, Cosmetic Updates Or Complete Reimagination. Impressive Family Room. Sunroom. Sensible Layout. 52 Ft Frontage Extends To 57 Ft At Rear. Surprisingly Large South Facing Back Yard. Double Garage. Opportunity Knocks!**** EXTRAS **** All Window Coverings. Hvac System. New (Never Used) S/S Fridge, Stove, Dishwasher, Exhaust Fan. Washer, Dryer. Central Vacuum System With Hose & Tools. Intercom. Garage Door Opener & Remote. All Light Fixtures. Updated Survey June 2018. (id:31729)
Listing ID C4606638
Salesperson BRIAN GRAY
Brokerage RIGHT AT HOME REALTY INC.
View on realtor.ca
Open this photo in gallery: Gallery photo 1
3425000.00
78 WALKER AVE, Toronto, Ontario
KELLER WILLIAMS REALTY CENTRES
Bedrooms
3
Bathrooms
4
Building Type
Freehold
Property Type
Single Family
Welcome To 78 Walker Ave. Lovely 3-Storey 3 Bdrm Home In Coveted Yonge And Summerhill Area. Features Incl: Luxurious 3rd Flr Master Retreat With Custom B/I Closets And 6Pc Ensuite. Well Appointed Large 2nd And 3rd Bdrms, Fp In Living, Granite Counters And Breakfast Bar In Kitchen With W/O To Large Deck/Private Manicured Lawn. Hardwood And Crown Throughout, In Ceiling/Wall Speakers. Walk To Top Rated Cottingham Jp School, De La Salle, Restaurants, Ttc.**** EXTRAS **** Permitted Front Parking Pad. Finished Bsmt With 3Pc And Walkup. Incl: Fridge, Gas Range, Micro/Hood, B/I Dishwasher, Washer Dryer, B/I Speakers, Irrigation System, Tv In Master. Hwt (R) (id:31729)
Listing ID C4593981
Salesperson ANDREW BOLTON
Brokerage KELLER WILLIAMS REALTY CENTRES
View on realtor.ca
Open this photo in gallery: Gallery photo 1
5500000.00
150 DOUGLAS DR, Toronto, Ontario
BOSLEY REAL ESTATE LTD.
Bedrooms
6
Bathrooms
5
Building Type
Freehold
Property Type
Single Family
For Those Who Love The Look Of A Traditional Rosedale Home And The Convenience Of A Fully Renovated Interior. 150 Douglas Dr Is The Perfect Combination Of Curb Appeal And Functionality! 3690 Ft Above + 1600 Ft Below Grade, This Fashionable Home Has 5+ 1 Bdrms And 5 Baths. Extra Wide Mutual Drive Leads To 2 Parking Spaces, Gated Backyard, Side Entrance & Dog Shower. Walking Distance To: Whitney, Olph & Branksome; Ttc; Summerhill Shops; Rosedale & Chorley Park**** EXTRAS **** A Model Of Modern Design & Traditional Charm, Master Retreat With His & Hers Walk-In Closets! Walk In Mudroom W Additional Front Hall Storage. Include: All Appliances, All Elf's, All Custom Blinds. (id:31729)
Listing ID C4563822
Salesperson JESSICA LAUREN ENGLAND
Brokerage BOSLEY REAL ESTATE LTD.
View on realtor.ca
Open this photo in gallery: Gallery photo 1
9595000.00
47 HIGHLAND AVE, Toronto, Ontario
HARVEY KALLES REAL ESTATE LTD.
Bedrooms
4
Bathrooms
6
Building Type
Freehold
Property Type
Single Family
Rare Opportunity To Live On One Of Rosedale's Most Coveted Cul-De-Sacs. Nestled Under Canopy Of Mature Trees On Edge Of Ravine, This Captivating Home Is Defined By Its Sophisticated Style & Magnificent Surroundings. Wealth Of Skylights & Fr Doors With Renaissance-Style Transoms Allow Natural Light To Freely Cascade Throughout. Grand Principal Rooms For Entertaining, While Breakfast Area & Family Room Are Prefect For More Causal Venues & Al Fresco Dining.**** EXTRAS **** Dramatic Staircase W/ Custom Wrought-Iron Banister Leads To 2nd Level. Master Ensuite W/ Fr. Doors Open To Juliette Balcony O/L Gardens. Spacious W/I Dressing Room. Enclosed Enchanting Gardens Fashion Private Magical Oasis In Heart Of City. (id:31729)
Listing ID C4517610
Salesperson ELISE S. KALLES
Brokerage HARVEY KALLES REAL ESTATE LTD.
View on realtor.ca
Open this photo in gallery: Gallery photo 1
812000.00
#5 -34 ROWANWOOD AVE, Toronto, Ontario
SOTHEBY'S INTERNATIONAL REALTY CANADA
Bedrooms
3
Bathrooms
1
Building Type
Condo/Strata
Property Type
Single Family
Rare & Unique, Condo In Rosedale Heritage C Building. Only 7 Units. This Spacious Apt Boasts 3 Large Bedrooms, & Generous Sized Principal Rooms. Hardwood Throughout, Wonderful South Light From Bay Windows, Gas Fireplace, Original Trim, Beamed Ceiling In Formal Dining Room. Large Updated Kitchen And Bath. Enjoy This Quiet, Tree Lined Street With Convenient Access To Ttc, Yonge/Summerhill Shops, Restaurants, Tlbtc. Overnight Permit Parking On Street**** EXTRAS **** Ss Appliances Including: Fridge, Stove, Dishwasher. Microwave, Stacking Washer And Dryer, Window Ac Unit (As Is), Whirlpool Bath (As Is). 2 X Bedroom Armoirs, All Electric Light Fixtures, All Window Treatments Not Belonging To Tenants. (id:31729)
Listing ID C4615401
Salesperson KIMBERLEY FAYE EZEARD
Brokerage SOTHEBY'S INTERNATIONAL REALTY CANADA
View on realtor.ca

The trademarks REALTOR®, REALTORS®, and the REALTOR® logo are controlled by CREA and identify real estate professionals who are members of CREA.

Due to technical reasons, we have temporarily removed commenting from our articles. We hope to have this fixed soon. Thank you for your patience. If you are looking to give feedback on our new site, please send it along to feedback@globeandmail.com. If you want to write a letter to the editor, please forward to letters@globeandmail.com.
Comments

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

I'm a print subscriber, link to my account Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff.

We aim to create a safe and valuable space for discussion and debate. That means:

  • Treat others as you wish to be treated
  • Criticize ideas, not people
  • Stay on topic
  • Avoid the use of toxic and offensive language
  • Flag bad behaviour

Comments that violate our community guidelines will be removed.

Read our community guidelines here

Discussion loading ...

Read most recent letters to the editor.

Cannabis pro newsletter