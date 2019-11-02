Updated Moore Park home coaxes extra $310,000 from top bidder

Open this photo in gallery Royal LePage Real Estate Services Heaps Estrin Team

11 Inglewood Dr., Toronto

Asking price: $2,395,000

Selling price: $2,705,000

Previous selling price: $550,000 (1993)

Taxes: $10,146 (2018)

Days on the market: Seven

Listing agents: Cailey Heaps Estrin and Alison Giffin Ferris, Royal LePage Real Estate Services Heaps Estrin Team

The action

Open this photo in gallery An enlarged eat-in kitchen is among numerous improvements made to the home over the previous 15 years. Royal LePage Real Estate Services Heaps Estrin Team

This semi-detached house is in a prime location near parks, trails and ravines, but being a turnkey property gave it an advantage over several other houses for sale nearby and competing for buyers in early June.

“The other homes for sale needed more work, so the fact [that with] this one you could pack your bags and move in had great appeal,” agent Cailey Heaps Estrin said.

“Our suggestion to the seller was to allow us to do some staging to show its best and price it at the lower end of the range and set an offer date. So, we did that and ended up with multiple offers.”

What they got

Open this photo in gallery The home was staged and priced low to beat the competition. Royal LePage Real Estate Services Heaps Estrin Team

This four-bedroom house on a 26-foot-by-150-foot lot dates from the 1920s.

Over the past 15 years, numerous improvements have been made, including updated roofing and mechanical operating systems, as well as the addition of a secondary recreation area in the basement and an enlarged eat-in kitchen and family room with a fireplace, skylights and a walkout to the backyard, patio and garage.

Fireplaces also warm the living room on the main floor and study on the second floor.

The third-floor master suite consists of a bedroom, dressing room, a walkout to a deck overlooking the leafy back yard and a six-piece ensuite bathroom, the largest of four bathrooms in the house.

The agent’s take

“The location is a magical piece of Toronto that’s tucked away,” Ms. Heaps Estrin said.

“What makes it so unique is it’s less than a 10-minute walk to Yonge Street and it’s a zero-traffic location.”

Newer areas of this home also provide quiet escape. “The rear addition extended from the lower level to the main floor, so it created an amazing space in the house you don’t often see in those large semis,” Ms. Heaps Estrin said.

“It also had a third-floor master retreat in the treetops.”

