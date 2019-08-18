 Skip to main content

Done Deal

Updated rural Niagara bungalow takes a while to find a buyer

Done Deal

Sydnia Yu

Sydnia Yu
Grimsby, Ont.
Special to The Globe and Mail
746 Brand Rd., Grimsby, Ont.

St. Jean Realty Inc.

746 Brand Rd., Grimsby, Ont.

Asking price: $799,900

Selling price: $775,000

Previous selling price: $200,000 (2016)

Taxes: $4,861 (2018)

Days on the market: 33

Listing agent: Michael St. Jean, St. Jean Realty Inc.

The action

The home dates from the 1960s but has been significantly updated.

St. Jean Realty Inc.

This ranch-style bungalow just east of Hamilton had some tentative interest shown it in its first month on the market, but a solid deal didn’t come together until early May when a purchase agreement for $24,900 under the asking price was hammered out.

“Around that time, homes were hovering around the one-month mark with some homes selling within hours or days and others not selling or taking months,” agent Michael St. Jean said.

“We did pretty well as far as the time frame was concerned, especially at this price point.”

What they got

A double-sided fireplace separates the kitchen and entertaining area.

St. Jean Realty Inc.

This 1,473-square-foot house with a double garage sits on a triangular lot measuring nearly three acres. There’s a loft over the garage, a deck, a hot tub and an open backyard with a pool and a pond.

The home dates from the 1960s, but has had numerous updates including the roofing and heating and cooling systems. The open entertaining area is separated from the kitchen by a floor-to-ceiling, double-sided fireplace.

The master bedroom has vaulted ceilings. There are two guest rooms in the basement, which also has its own entrance, a second full bathroom, gym and recreation room.

The property runs on septic and cistern water systems.

The agent’s take

St. Jean Realty Inc.

The open backyard has a pool and a pond.

St. Jean Realty Inc.

“It’s off the escarpment, sort of like Grimsby mountain, so it’s a bit more rural, a bigger lot – three acres – and sparsely populated, but from Hamilton you just add an extra 10 or 15 minute drive down the highway,” Mr. St. Jean said.

“[Plus], your average bungalow in rural Stoney Creek or Grimsby probably doesn’t look like this, so it’s a really nice package cosmetic-wise.”

