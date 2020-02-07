Updated Victorian in Georgetown charms Toronto buyers

Open this photo in gallery Royal LePage West Realty Group Ltd.

61 Charles St., Halton Hills, Ont.

Asking price: $1,195,000

Selling price: $1,145,000

Previous selling prices: $729,000 (2014); $547,500 (2010); $150,000 (1998)

Taxes: $5,172 (2019)

Days on the market: 24

Co-op agent: Nutan Brown, Royal LePage West Realty Group Ltd.

The action

Open this photo in gallery The family-room addition has a fireplace and access to a west-facing deck. Royal LePage West Realty Group Ltd.

Over several months of shopping, these city-dwelling house hunters scoped out properties in several smaller communities ringing Toronto, eventually developing an affinity for Georgetown, about 30 minutes west. Agent Nutan Brown escorted them through many options, including this updated Victorian, which they purchased in late November.

“Georgetown worked well in terms of the size of the community and proximity to family,” Ms. Brown said.

“The [other homes] we were looking at were not of the same vintage, so they didn’t have the same character as this one did.”

What they got

Open this photo in gallery The home's entire interior has been remodelled in some way. Royal LePage West Realty Group Ltd.

This more than 100-year-old, three-bedroom house has a traditional red-brick façade and gingerbread trim. The interior has been remodelled and enlarged, complete with an open-concept kitchen and family room addition with a second fireplace and access to a west-facing deck.

Formal living and dining rooms remain on the main floor and a casual recreation area fills out the basement.

The agent’s take

Open this photo in gallery The home backs on to a large green space. Royal LePage West Realty Group Ltd.

“Although it’s a shell of a 100 plus year-old home, the interior is all renovated or touched in some way, so it’s very modern and comfortable,” Ms. Brown said.

“This particular property backs onto a large green space – almost a ravine-like setting – and that had a lot of appeal.”

The 57-foot-by 157-by foot lot also offers parking for three cars, though owners could survive without a vehicle. “You can walk to everything, like the library, shopping and restaurants,” Ms. Brown said.

