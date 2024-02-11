Open this photo in gallery: Winsold Real Estate Photography

725 Don Mills Rd., No. 2601, Toronto

Asking price: $429,999 (January, 2024)

Selling price: $430,000 (January, 2024)

Previous selling prices: $163,000 (February, 2014); $101,500 (September, 2007); $88,000 (January, 2006); $73,000 (October, 2000)

Taxes: $956 (2023)

Days on the market: Seven

Listing agents: Ben Scholes and Corinna Taylor, Royal LePage Estate Realty

The action

Open this photo in gallery: The unit has an open-concept kitchen with stainless-steel appliances.Winsold Real Estate Photography

Two days before the launch of this one-bedroom suite in January, agent Ben Scholes was unpleasantly surprised when a nearly identical unit surfaced in the same building. However, it didn’t take long to see that the competition may have in fact driven buyers down to his unit.

“There had been nothing for sale in that building for quite some time, and days before we put ours out, another unit came out,” said Mr. Scholes. “[It was] one floor above, but it was finished differently.”

“It’s favourable when there’s more than one unit in a building,” he said, “because you can take [clients] to two places that are comparable.”

The other unit sold for its full list price of $399,900. This one sold for $30,100 more thanks in part to its long list of improvements.

“With our upgraded appliances, new kitchen cabinets and other upgrades made, it made sense we both got what we got,” Mr. Scholes said.

“The epoxy countertops are unusual and different, and there are a lot of built-in mirrors and tile, so you feel like you’re in a suite at Caesars Palace.”

What they got

Open this photo in gallery: It has a combined living and dining area with pot lights and an electric fireplace.Winsold Real Estate Photography

This east-facing unit is part of the Glen Valley community of three high-rises built around 1970. It was remodeled by the past two owners and now has an open-concept kitchen with stainless-steel appliances and a combined living and dining area with pot lights and an electric fireplace.

There’s also a three-piece bathroom and laundry machines.

Monthly fees of $672 cover heating, water, cable and use of an indoor pool.

The agent’s take

Open this photo in gallery: Monthly fees of $672 cover heating, water, cable and use of an indoor pool.Winsold Real Estate Photography

“There’s not a lot in the city that you can get for under half a million bucks,” said Mr. Scholes.

“It’s close to all the amenities, and you’ve got a parking spot in the city.”