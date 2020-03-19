Upgraded Etobicoke one-bedroom draws several offers

Open this photo in gallery Re/Max Hallmark Realty Ltd.

165 Legion Rd. N., No. 1531, Toronto

Asking price: $509,000

Selling price: $515,000

Previous selling prices: $400,000 (2017); $249,900 (2015); $200,574 (2013)

Taxes: $1,599 (2019)

Days on the market: Nine

Listing agents: Miranda McKenna and Laura Golbeck, Re/Max Hallmark Realty Ltd.

The action

Open this photo in gallery The unit is part of the California Condos at Mystic Pointe development. Re/Max Hallmark Realty Ltd.

In January, this more than 500-square-foot suite was the first one-bedroom vacancy in months in the California Condos at Mystic Pointe building. That scarcity helped it fetch two offers within 24 hours of listing. The first bid accepted fell through days later, but two more materialized once those visitors who had expressed an earlier interest were notified.

“It sold for even more the second time around,” agent Miranda McKenna said.

“We had a lot of interest from people getting into the market, which is crazy at that price, but that’s what people can afford.”

What they got

Open this photo in gallery A custom barn door separates the bedroom from the kitchen. Re/Max Hallmark Realty Ltd.

This roughly seven-year-old suite is flooded with natural light from southwest-facing windows and sliding balcony doors spanning the width of the principal room.

Decorative highlights include plank flooring, quartz countertops and a custom side cart matching the kitchen island. There’s also a custom barn door to the bedroom.

The unit comes with stacked laundry machines and one parking spot.

Monthly fees of $482 cover water, heating, concierge and use of common facilities, which include an indoor pool.

The agent’s take

“It’s a very small unit, but it has a big balcony and a couple of upgrades done,” Ms. McKenna said.

“It has an open-concept living and kitchen area that made it feel more spacious, and big windows to the balcony.”

Recreation options in and around the high-rise also extend the residents’ living space. “It’s like being at a summer resort; it has a lot of amenities, like a gym and yoga studio, and you can take classes,” Ms. McKenna said.

“[Plus] it’s accessible to the highway and close to the Queensway for shopping.”

