Upgrades help semi-detached Etobicoke house draw 'slam dunk' offer

Done Deal

Upgrades help semi-detached Etobicoke house draw ‘slam dunk’ offer

Sydnia Yu
Toronto
Special to The Globe and Mail
Re/Max Professionals Inc.

58A Roseland Dr., Toronto

Asking price: $879,900

Selling price: $939,000

Previous selling prices: $277,000 (2003); $205,000 (1999); $190,000 (1998)

Taxes: $3,180 (2018)

Days on the market: Eight

Listing agent: Jody Thompson, Re/Max Professionals Inc.

The action

In recent years, the roof and windows were replaced and the 1960s decor stripped out.

Re/Max Professionals Inc.

In a section of Etobicoke near the Toronto Golf Club, several detached homes were available for about $1.1-million in June. But some of those needed major repairs, which made this updated semi-detached home a desirable alternative.

“We had one pre-emptive offer we did not accept, so we waited for the open houses on the weekend and took offers on Monday,” agent Jody Thompson said.

“It looked like we were going to have multiple [bids], but one buyer came in with a slam dunk. And we’re seeing that quite a bit lately."

What they got

This three-bedroom home sits at the front of a 25-foot-by-125-foot lot, effectively hiding a private yard, shed and garage at the rear.

In recent years, the roof and windows were replaced and the 1960s decor stripped out for new hickory hardwood floors throughout, three modern bathrooms and a glass-lined staircase to the bedrooms.

The living and dining areas are combined but separated from a stylish kitchen with quartz counters and stainless steel appliances.

Renovations were also done in the basement, which has its own kitchen, recreation area and side exit to a mutual driveway.

The agent’s take

"There’s a lot of space in there,” Mr. Thompson said. “The seller gutted it to the studs.”

There’s also no shortage of amenities nearby. “Down the street, you can go right into a park and walk all the way through green space to another park right on the lake,” Mr. Thompson said.

“And you can walk to one of the popular pubs down the street, so that’s another bonus.”

