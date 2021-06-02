Upper Beaches Victorian on double lot goes $406,000 over asking

 Skip to main content
The Globe and Mail
Support Quality Journalism.
The Globe and Mail
First Access to Latest
Investment News
Collection of curated
e-books and guides
Inform your decisions via
Globe Investor Tools
Just$1.99
per week
for first 24 weeks
Enjoy unlimited digital access
Enjoy Unlimited Digital Access
Get full access to globeandmail.com
Just $1.99per week for the first 24weeks
Just $1.99per week for the first 24weeks
Start Today
var select={root:".js-sub-pencil",control:".js-sub-pencil-control",open:"o-sub-pencil--open",closed:"o-sub-pencil--closed"},dom={},allowExpand=!0;function pencilInit(o){var e=arguments.length>1&&void 0!==arguments[1]&&arguments[1];select.root=o,dom.root=document.querySelector(select.root),dom.root&&(dom.control=document.querySelector(select.control),dom.control.addEventListener("click",onToggleClicked),setPanelState(e),window.addEventListener("scroll",onWindowScroll),dom.root.removeAttribute("hidden"))}function isPanelOpen(){return dom.root.classList.contains(select.open)}function setPanelState(o){dom.root.classList[o?"add":"remove"](select.open),dom.root.classList[o?"remove":"add"](select.closed),dom.control.setAttribute("aria-expanded",o)}function onToggleClicked(){var l=!isPanelOpen();setPanelState(l)}function onWindowScroll(){window.requestAnimationFrame(function() {var l=isPanelOpen(),n=0===(document.body.scrollTop||document.documentElement.scrollTop);n||l||!allowExpand?n&&l&&(allowExpand=!0,setPanelState(!1)):(allowExpand=!1,setPanelState(!0))});}pencilInit(".js-sub-pencil",!1); // via darwin-bg var slideIndex = 0; carousel(); function carousel() { var i; var x = document.getElementsByClassName("subs_valueprop"); for (i = 0; i < x.length; i++) { x[i].style.display = "none"; } slideIndex++; if (slideIndex> x.length) { slideIndex = 1; } x[slideIndex - 1].style.display = "block"; setTimeout(carousel, 2500); } //

Toronto Real Estate

Subscribe
from $1.99/WK
Register
AdChoices
Done Deal

Upper Beaches Victorian on double lot goes $406,000 over asking

Sydnia Yu
Toronto
Special to The Globe and Mail
Comments
Text Size
Open this photo in gallery

Royal LePage Urban Realty

128 Edgewood Ave., Toronto

Asking price: $1,499,000 (April, 2021)

Selling price: $1,905,000 (April, 2021)

Story continues below advertisement

Previous selling price: $780,000 (April, 2008); $380,000 (August, 1999)

Taxes: $5,967 (2020)

Days on the market: Five

Listing agent: Christopher Kowal, Royal LePage Urban Realty

The action

Open this photo in gallery

The rear kitchen offers an island, newer appliances and access to a perennial garden, a playhouse, a shed and a driveway with space for four cars.

Royal LePage Urban Realty

In a neighbourhood where most houses sit on 18-foot-by-100-foot lots, this Victorian’s measurements came in at an unusually large 41 feet by 161 feet. With that size, a scarcity of competing properties on the market and the home’s heritage charm, it quickly drew six offers.

“The lack of inventory is what’s driving the prices up,” agent Christopher Kowal said. “And you’re getting all these people competing, losing out and having to go to another one, so they get tired of competing.”

What they got

Open this photo in gallery

The floor plan is formal, with separate living and dining rooms.

Royal LePage Urban Realty

This 2½-storey house has a brick façade, stained glass windows, arched entryways and a wood burning, brick fireplace.

Story continues below advertisement

The floor plan is formal, with separate living and dining rooms. The rear kitchen offers an island, newer appliances and access to a perennial garden, a playhouse, a shed and a driveway with space for four cars.

The upper floors have four bedrooms and one of two full bathrooms.

The agents take

Open this photo in gallery

The 2½-storey house has a brick façade, stained glass windows, arched entryways and a wood burning, brick fireplace.

Royal LePage Urban Realty

“It was very difficult to peg a price because it’s an old Victorian,” Mr. Kowal said. “Nothing much had been done to it – so it needed some work on the inside.

“But it had one of the best properties you’ve ever seen in the east end, on a massive, double-width property more than 41-feet wide and 161-feet long, so it was like a park in the backyard.

“You could have a pool and still have lots of room for kids to play around.”

Your house is your most valuable asset. We have a weekly Real Estate newsletter to help you stay on top of news on the housing market, mortgages, the latest closings and more. Sign up today.

Report an error Editorial code of conduct
Due to technical reasons, we have temporarily removed commenting from our articles. We hope to have this fixed soon. Thank you for your patience. If you are looking to give feedback on our new site, please send it along to feedback@globeandmail.com. If you want to write a letter to the editor, please forward to letters@globeandmail.com.
Comments

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

I'm a print subscriber, link to my account Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff.

We aim to create a safe and valuable space for discussion and debate. That means:

  • Treat others as you wish to be treated
  • Criticize ideas, not people
  • Stay on topic
  • Avoid the use of toxic and offensive language
  • Flag bad behaviour

If you do not see your comment posted immediately, it is being reviewed by the moderation team and may appear shortly, generally within an hour.

We aim to have all comments reviewed in a timely manner.

Comments that violate our community guidelines will not be posted.

UPDATED: Read our community guidelines here

Discussion loading ...

Read most recent letters to the editor.

To view this site properly, enable cookies in your browser. Read our privacy policy to learn more.
How to enable cookies