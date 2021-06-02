Upper Beaches Victorian on double lot goes $406,000 over asking

Open this photo in gallery Royal LePage Urban Realty

128 Edgewood Ave., Toronto

Asking price: $1,499,000 (April, 2021)

Selling price: $1,905,000 (April, 2021)

Story continues below advertisement

Previous selling price: $780,000 (April, 2008); $380,000 (August, 1999)

Taxes: $5,967 (2020)

Days on the market: Five

Listing agent: Christopher Kowal, Royal LePage Urban Realty

The action

Open this photo in gallery The rear kitchen offers an island, newer appliances and access to a perennial garden, a playhouse, a shed and a driveway with space for four cars. Royal LePage Urban Realty

In a neighbourhood where most houses sit on 18-foot-by-100-foot lots, this Victorian’s measurements came in at an unusually large 41 feet by 161 feet. With that size, a scarcity of competing properties on the market and the home’s heritage charm, it quickly drew six offers.

“The lack of inventory is what’s driving the prices up,” agent Christopher Kowal said. “And you’re getting all these people competing, losing out and having to go to another one, so they get tired of competing.”

What they got

Open this photo in gallery The floor plan is formal, with separate living and dining rooms. Royal LePage Urban Realty

This 2½-storey house has a brick façade, stained glass windows, arched entryways and a wood burning, brick fireplace.

Story continues below advertisement

The floor plan is formal, with separate living and dining rooms. The rear kitchen offers an island, newer appliances and access to a perennial garden, a playhouse, a shed and a driveway with space for four cars.

The upper floors have four bedrooms and one of two full bathrooms.

The agents take

Open this photo in gallery The 2½-storey house has a brick façade, stained glass windows, arched entryways and a wood burning, brick fireplace. Royal LePage Urban Realty

“It was very difficult to peg a price because it’s an old Victorian,” Mr. Kowal said. “Nothing much had been done to it – so it needed some work on the inside.

“But it had one of the best properties you’ve ever seen in the east end, on a massive, double-width property more than 41-feet wide and 161-feet long, so it was like a park in the backyard.

“You could have a pool and still have lots of room for kids to play around.”

Your house is your most valuable asset. We have a weekly Real Estate newsletter to help you stay on top of news on the housing market, mortgages, the latest closings and more. Sign up today.