Toronto Real Estate

Done Deal

Urban Toronto townhouse with hot tub snatched up for $1.695-million

Sydnia Yu
Toronto
Special to The Globe and Mail
Century 21 Atria Realty Inc.

209 Claremont St., Toronto

Asking price: $1,699,800 (May, 2021)

Selling price: $1,695,000 (May, 2021)

Previous selling prices: $1,170,000 (April, 2016); $1,110,000 (January, 2015); $813,274 (June, 2013)

Taxes: $6,171 (2020)

Days on the market: five

Listing agent: Raymond Wong, Century 21 Atria Realty Inc.

The action

The townhouse has two decks, including one with built-in seating, appliances, and a hot tub.

Century 21 Atria Realty Inc.

This freehold townhouse on a 13-by 59-foot lot was listed for $1,699,800. Within days, they received an offer of $1.695-million – similar to the benchmark set by a neighbouring townhouse recently sold within the eight-year-old complex.

“The last couple of townhouses took a while to sell – weeks and weeks – so we priced it where others had sold for,” said agent Raymond Wong.

“We had one offer that was very fair and in line with what we were expecting.”

What they got

The open concept living and dining areas are separated by a kitchen fashioned with flat-panel cabinets and an island outfitted with Sub-Zero appliances.

Century 21 Atria Realty Inc.

Tucked within an older community, this 1,697-square-foot townhouse has a modern, three-storey plan with a street-level entrance. It also has two decks, including one with built-in seating, appliances, and a hot tub.

On the main floor, the open concept living and dining areas are separated by a kitchen fashioned with flat-panel cabinets and an island outfitted with Sub-Zero appliances. The basement offers an office space and entry to a private garage.

A glass-lined, floating staircase leads to the upper levels, where there are three bedrooms and laundry facilities. One bedroom fills the third floor, and it is complete with a walk-in closet and a five-piece ensuite – the largest of three bathrooms.

The monthly fee for the parcel of tied land is $165.

The agent’s take

One bedroom fills the third floor, and it is complete with a walk-in closet and a five-piece ensuite.

Century 21 Atria Realty Inc.

“You don’t get modern builds like this,” said Mr. Wong.

“It didn’t feel narrow because they used every square inch. Even the bench you sit on was custom with storage.”

