Open this photo in gallery: Keller Williams Portfolio Realty

49 Ashbourne Dr., Toronto

Asking price: $1,449,000 (October, 2023)

Selling price: $1,625,000 (November, 2023)

Previous selling price: $880,000 (July, 2017)

Taxes: $5,803 (2023)

Days on the market: Seven

Listing and buyers’ agents: Irene Kaushansky and Philip Brown, Keller Williams Portfolio Realty

The action

Open this photo in gallery: The sunken family room features a gas fireplace, vaulted ceilings and double garden doors.Keller Williams Portfolio Realty

Owners of this two-bedroom bungalow cleaned it up and moved out to make it easier for buyers to get a look. About 60 people came through and five made purchase offers. Negotiations ended with a $1.625-million sale. The deal closed Jan. 2.

“It was definitely very busy for that time on the market when there were a lot of other listings sitting unsold and not getting a lot of showings,” said agent Irene Kaushansky.

“We had several offers that were fairly close, so it wasn’t hard, but certainly not a slam dunk or fast process. We had to work on it a little bit.”

What they got

Open this photo in gallery: Recent upgrades included Azure Quartzite and slate finishes in the kitchen.Keller Williams Portfolio Realty

This roughly 70-year-old bungalow with a private driveway occupies a 40- by 161-foot corner lot abutting a hydro corridor.

Recent upgrades included Azure Quartzite and slate finishes in the kitchen, and a gas fireplace, vaulted ceilings and double garden doors in the sunken family room.

There is hardwood flooring in the bedrooms and living and dining areas. There’s also an office, two guest bedrooms and a recreation area downstairs.

The home has four bathrooms.

The agent’s take

Open this photo in gallery: There is hardwood flooring in the bedrooms and living and dining areas.Keller Williams Portfolio Realty

“It was one of the best renovations of a house of that size and price point that I’ve seen for a very long time,” Ms. Kaushansky said.

“The owners had also done incredible landscaping, so it really was like a private oasis back there, and it backs onto green space.

“There’s lots of shopping in the area and great schools, both public and private,” said Ms. Kaushansky.

“That pocket of Etobicoke is very family-friendly. It’s easy to get to the airport, and you can walk to the subway and Kipling transit hub.”