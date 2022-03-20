William Kwok

28 Foxtrail Cres., Vaughan, Ont.

Asking price: $2,088,000 (January, 2022)

Selling price: $2,330,000 (January, 2022)

Previous selling price: $1,001,000 (October, 2014)

Taxes: $7,309 (2021)

Days on the market: One

Listing agents: Belinda Lelli and Suzanne Stephens, Royal LePage Real Estate Services Ltd.

The family room features a three-sided fireplace, vaulted ceilings and a skylight.William Kwok

The action

Agent Belinda Lelli said she was warned by locals that the $2.088-million price tag on his four-bedroom house in Woodbridge was too rich, since a larger home in the Vaughan neighbourhood only sold for $1.5-million a few months earlier.

But Ms. Lelli said that buyers from other parts of the Greater Toronto Area saw the value in paying a premium for the home on a large 53-foot-by-110-foot lot abutting protected greenspace. Within a day, four bidders made their offers and the house sold $242,000 over asking.

“The original offer date would have been exactly one week from the list date, but the activity was frenetic,” Ms. Lelli said.

“What this house offered that you’re not getting in the city is a backyard looking onto Boyd Conservation Area, so you feel like you’re in Muskoka or at a cottage; it’s extremely peaceful.”

The home sits on a large 53-foot-by-110-foot lot abutting protected greenspace.William Kwok

What they got

The 23-year-old house has a formal dining room and a breakfast area off the kitchen. The adjacent family room features a three-sided fireplace, vaulted ceilings and a skylight.

Upstairs, the largest bedroom has his and her closets and a six-piece bathroom.

There is an interior entry from the double garage and, in the back, two south-facing decks and a patio. The basement is unfinished.

The 23-year-old house has a formal dining room and a breakfast area off the kitchen.William Kwok

The agent’s take

“It’s ideal for families because they can sit and relax in the family room and at the breakfast counter in the chef’s kitchen, in addition to a whole eat-in area overlooking the conservation area,” Ms. Lelli said.

“For people collecting sports cars, this has a heated garage.”

The property is also within one kilometre of established amenities. “You’re completely flanked by conservation space, a recreation centre and top high school, so nothing else will be build around you,” Ms. Lelli said.

Your house is your most valuable asset. We have a weekly Real Estate newsletter to help you stay on top of news on the housing market, mortgages, the latest closings and more. Sign up today.