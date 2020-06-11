Vaughan house sells over asking in early March

Open this photo in gallery Forest Hill Real Estate Inc.

176 Foxwood Rd., Vaughan, Ont.

Asking price: $1,068,000

Selling price: $1,231,000

Previous selling price: $397,430 (2011)

Taxes: $5,313 (2019)

Days on the market: three

Listing agent: Michael Steinman, Forest Hill Real Estate Inc.

The action

The eat-in kitchen has ceramic floors, granite counter tops and stainless steel appliances, with a walkout to a deck and private yard.

In a roughly decade-old subdivision north of Highways 7 and 407, the last linked, two-storey house available sold for roughly $1.06-million last summer. That price provided the baseline for this similar, four-bedroom when it was brought to market this February. One bid was submitted before the offer date and three more followed in March.

“During that time, everything was going in bidding wars,” said agent Michael Steinman.

“And [the sellers] had put money into places in the home that needed to be updated, like the bathrooms and kitchen, and that’s where you get the biggest bang for your buck.”

What they got

The layout is modern, but paired with classic finishes, such as hardwood floors in the open living and dining areas and the rear family room, which also has a fireplace.

The area around Carrville Mills Public School and Miriam Segal Park is composed of detached houses and smaller dwellings linked at the garage, like this one with a finished basement on a 26- by 100-foot lot.

The layout is modern, but paired with classic finishes, such as hardwood floors in the open living and dining areas and the rear family room, which also has a fireplace.

The eat-in kitchen has ceramic floors, granite counter tops and stainless steel appliances, with a walkout to a deck and private yard. The home has four bathrooms.

The agent’s take

“The neighbourhood is desirable,” said Mr. Steinman. “This house is just over 2,000 square feet, and it was linked above ground at the garage, so it looks like a townhouse, but no walls were shared.”

