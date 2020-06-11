 Skip to main content
The Globe and Mail
Support Quality Journalism
The Globe and Mail
First Access to Latest
Investment News
Collection of curated
e-books and guides
Inform your decisions via
Globe Investor Tools
Just$1.99
per week
for first 24 weeks
Enjoy unlimited digital access
Enjoy Unlimited Digital Access
Get full access to globeandmail.com
Just $1.99 per week for the first 24 weeks
Just $1.99 per week for the first 24 weeks
Start Today
var select={root:".js-sub-pencil",control:".js-sub-pencil-control",open:"o-sub-pencil--open",closed:"o-sub-pencil--closed"},dom={},allowExpand=!0;function pencilInit(o){var e=arguments.length>1&&void 0!==arguments[1]&&arguments[1];select.root=o,dom.root=document.querySelector(select.root),dom.root&&(dom.control=document.querySelector(select.control),dom.control.addEventListener("click",onToggleClicked),setPanelState(e),window.addEventListener("scroll",onWindowScroll),dom.root.removeAttribute("hidden"))}function isPanelOpen(){return dom.root.classList.contains(select.open)}function setPanelState(o){dom.root.classList[o?"add":"remove"](select.open),dom.root.classList[o?"remove":"add"](select.closed),dom.control.setAttribute("aria-expanded",o)}function onToggleClicked(){var l=!isPanelOpen();setPanelState(l)}function onWindowScroll(){window.requestAnimationFrame(function() {var l=isPanelOpen(),n=0===(document.body.scrollTop||document.documentElement.scrollTop);n||l||!allowExpand?n&&l&&(allowExpand=!0,setPanelState(!1)):(allowExpand=!1,setPanelState(!0))});}pencilInit(".js-sub-pencil",!1); // via darwin-bg var slideIndex = 0; carousel(); function carousel() { var i; var x = document.getElementsByClassName("subs_valueprop"); for (i = 0; i < x.length; i++) { x[i].style.display = "none"; } slideIndex++; if (slideIndex> x.length) { slideIndex = 1; } x[slideIndex - 1].style.display = "block"; setTimeout(carousel, 2500); }

Toronto Real Estate

Register
AdChoices
Done Deal

Vaughan house sells over asking in early March

Sydnia Yu
Vaughan, Ont
Special to The Globe and Mail
Comments
Open this photo in gallery

Forest Hill Real Estate Inc.

176 Foxwood Rd., Vaughan, Ont.

Asking price: $1,068,000

Selling price: $1,231,000

Story continues below advertisement

Previous selling price: $397,430 (2011)

Taxes: $5,313 (2019)

Days on the market: three

Listing agent: Michael Steinman, Forest Hill Real Estate Inc.

The action

Open this photo in gallery

The eat-in kitchen has ceramic floors, granite counter tops and stainless steel appliances, with a walkout to a deck and private yard.

Forest Hill Real Estate Inc.

In a roughly decade-old subdivision north of Highways 7 and 407, the last linked, two-storey house available sold for roughly $1.06-million last summer. That price provided the baseline for this similar, four-bedroom when it was brought to market this February. One bid was submitted before the offer date and three more followed in March.

“During that time, everything was going in bidding wars,” said agent Michael Steinman.

“And [the sellers] had put money into places in the home that needed to be updated, like the bathrooms and kitchen, and that’s where you get the biggest bang for your buck.”

Story continues below advertisement

What they got

Open this photo in gallery

The layout is modern, but paired with classic finishes, such as hardwood floors in the open living and dining areas and the rear family room, which also has a fireplace.

Forest Hill Real Estate Inc.

The area around Carrville Mills Public School and Miriam Segal Park is composed of detached houses and smaller dwellings linked at the garage, like this one with a finished basement on a 26- by 100-foot lot.

The layout is modern, but paired with classic finishes, such as hardwood floors in the open living and dining areas and the rear family room, which also has a fireplace.

The eat-in kitchen has ceramic floors, granite counter tops and stainless steel appliances, with a walkout to a deck and private yard. The home has four bathrooms.

The agent’s take

“The neighbourhood is desirable,” said Mr. Steinman. “This house is just over 2,000 square feet, and it was linked above ground at the garage, so it looks like a townhouse, but no walls were shared.”

Your house is your most valuable asset. We have a weekly Real Estate newsletter to help you stay on top of news on the housing market, mortgages, the latest closings and more. Sign up today.

Report an error Editorial code of conduct
Due to technical reasons, we have temporarily removed commenting from our articles. We hope to have this fixed soon. Thank you for your patience. If you are looking to give feedback on our new site, please send it along to feedback@globeandmail.com. If you want to write a letter to the editor, please forward to letters@globeandmail.com.
Comments

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

I'm a print subscriber, link to my account Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff.

We aim to create a safe and valuable space for discussion and debate. That means:

  • Treat others as you wish to be treated
  • Criticize ideas, not people
  • Stay on topic
  • Avoid the use of toxic and offensive language
  • Flag bad behaviour

Comments that violate our community guidelines will be removed.

Read our community guidelines here

Discussion loading ...

Read most recent letters to the editor.

To view this site properly, enable cookies in your browser. Read our privacy policy to learn more.
How to enable cookies