Vaughan, Ont., home’s third price drop is buyers’ cue to bargain

18 Getz Park, Vaughan, Ont.
Asking price: $1,399,000
Selling price: $1,347,000
Previous selling prices: $433,666 (2004); $140,000 (2003)
Taxes: $6,244 (2018)
Days on the market: 54
Co-op agent: Vadim Vilensky, Re/Max Realtron Realty Inc.
The action
Two townhouse residents went shopping for a larger property in Vaughan with a budget pegged at about $1.1-million, but every time they found a property worth putting an offer in on, they were outbid by other shoppers.
This two-storey residence was beyond their budget, even after the asking price was twice reduced from $1.688-million. But, with a second entrance to a finished basement, the opportunity existed to convert that into a into a rental unit to offset some of the cost. After a new agent relisted the property with an asking price of $1.399-million earlier this year, the couple were able to negotiate a deal.
“The third time [the sellers] reduced the price, they changed the agent, so that’s when I knew they really wanted to sell this house and we needed to get there with an offer,” the buyers’ agent Vadim Vilensky said.
“There is potential to create a secondary apartment … so this home might seem more expensive, but in the long term it’ll make sense to buy it.”
What they got
On a short street with a ravine at one end and a library and community centre at the other, this 17-year-old house on a 45-by-85-foot lot has roughly 2,800 square feet of living space and a built-in double garage.
There are hardwood floors and pot lights in the living and dining areas and a gas fireplace in the family room. The adjacent eat-in kitchen is outfitted with ceramic floors and back splashes, an island, stainless steel appliances and a glass door to the backyard.
The agent’s take
“It has four bedrooms and three bathrooms upstairs, and it’s a true family home with a library and school within walking distance,” Mr. Vilensky said.
“One thing I really liked about this home is it’s on a street that faces a ravine. The last home sold there was in 2013.”
