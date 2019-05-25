 Skip to main content

Toronto Real Estate Vaughan, Ont., home’s third price drop is buyers’ cue to bargain

Subscribe Register My account My account AdChoices
Done Deal

Vaughan, Ont., home’s third price drop is buyers’ cue to bargain

Sydnia Yu
Vaughan, Ont.
Special to The Globe and Mail
For Subscribers
Comments
Open this photo in gallery

Re/Max Realtron Realty Inc.

18 Getz Park, Vaughan, Ont.

Asking price: $1,399,000

Selling price: $1,347,000

Story continues below advertisement

Previous selling prices: $433,666 (2004); $140,000 (2003)

Taxes: $6,244 (2018)

Days on the market: 54

Co-op agent: Vadim Vilensky, Re/Max Realtron Realty Inc.

The action

Two townhouse residents went shopping for a larger property in Vaughan with a budget pegged at about $1.1-million, but every time they found a property worth putting an offer in on, they were outbid by other shoppers.

This two-storey residence was beyond their budget, even after the asking price was twice reduced from $1.688-million. But, with a second entrance to a finished basement, the opportunity existed to convert that into a into a rental unit to offset some of the cost. After a new agent relisted the property with an asking price of $1.399-million earlier this year, the couple were able to negotiate a deal.

“The third time [the sellers] reduced the price, they changed the agent, so that’s when I knew they really wanted to sell this house and we needed to get there with an offer,” the buyers’ agent Vadim Vilensky said.

Story continues below advertisement

“There is potential to create a secondary apartment … so this home might seem more expensive, but in the long term it’ll make sense to buy it.”

What they got

Open this photo in gallery

There are hardwood floors and pot lights in the living and dining areas and a gas fireplace in the family room.

Re/Max Realtron Realty Inc.

On a short street with a ravine at one end and a library and community centre at the other, this 17-year-old house on a 45-by-85-foot lot has roughly 2,800 square feet of living space and a built-in double garage.

There are hardwood floors and pot lights in the living and dining areas and a gas fireplace in the family room. The adjacent eat-in kitchen is outfitted with ceramic floors and back splashes, an island, stainless steel appliances and a glass door to the backyard.

The agent’s take

Open this photo in gallery

The eat-in kitchen is outfitted with ceramic floors and back splashes, an island, stainless steel appliances and a glass door to the backyard.

Re/Max Realtron Realty Inc.

“It has four bedrooms and three bathrooms upstairs, and it’s a true family home with a library and school within walking distance,” Mr. Vilensky said.

“One thing I really liked about this home is it’s on a street that faces a ravine. The last home sold there was in 2013.”

Your house is your most valuable asset. We have a weekly Real Estate newsletter to help you stay on top of news on the housing market, mortgages, the latest closings and more. Sign up today.

Report an error Editorial code of conduct
Due to technical reasons, we have temporarily removed commenting from our articles. We hope to have this fixed soon. Thank you for your patience. If you are looking to give feedback on our new site, please send it along to feedback@globeandmail.com. If you want to write a letter to the editor, please forward to letters@globeandmail.com.
Comments

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

I'm a print subscriber, link to my account Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Discussion loading ...

Read most recent letters to the editor.

Cannabis pro newsletter