Forest Hill Real Estate Inc.

54 Westolivia Trail, Vaughan, Ont.

Asking price: $1,188,000 (February, 2022)

Selling price: $1,520,000 (February, 2022)

Previous selling price: $547,000 (August, 2012); $364,574 (August, 2007)

Taxes: $4,972 (2021)

Days on the market: one

Listing agent: Michael Steinman, Forest Hill Real Estate Inc.

The action

The family room has a gas fireplace.Forest Hill Real Estate Inc.

Since the start of the year, many properties for sale in Thornhill Woods, just north of Highway 7, had employed similar tactics – list at an artificially low price and set an offer date – and they had been selling well above asking. This semi-detached house was listed for $1,188,000 to fire up buyers in a similar fashion, but the seller quickly snapped up a $1.52-million bid its first day on the market.

“I showed the seller a bunch of examples of other houses in the area that went for less [money], and other ones where having offer dates started not to work,” said agent Michael Steinman.

“I said if we don’t take this offer, which was a good offer for this house, there’s a good chance we’d have to relist at a higher price in a few days from now.”

What they got

Sliding doors lead out to the back of the 22-by 111-foot lot.Forest Hill Real Estate Inc.

This 15-year-old, two-storey house has a formal dining area and a family room with a gas fireplace. The kitchen has been remodelled with stainless steel appliances, quartz countertops and a breakfast bar.

The home has four bathrooms and laundry facilities upstairs. There is direct access from the house to the garage and a finished basement with sliding doors to the back of the 22-by 111-foot lot.

The agent’s take

The remodelled kitchen, with stainless steel appliances, quartz countertops and a breakfast bar.Forest Hill Real Estate Inc.

“It’s in Thornhill Woods, which is a good area,” Mr. Steinman said.

“It has four bedrooms as opposed to three bedrooms, so we had more interest because of the extra bedroom.”

“The kitchen was renovated about a year or two ago, so that was one of the biggest selling features,” said Mr. Steinman.

