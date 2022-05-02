54 Westolivia Trail, Vaughan, Ont.
Asking price: $1,188,000 (February, 2022)
Selling price: $1,520,000 (February, 2022)
Previous selling price: $547,000 (August, 2012); $364,574 (August, 2007)
Taxes: $4,972 (2021)
Days on the market: one
Listing agent: Michael Steinman, Forest Hill Real Estate Inc.
The action
Since the start of the year, many properties for sale in Thornhill Woods, just north of Highway 7, had employed similar tactics – list at an artificially low price and set an offer date – and they had been selling well above asking. This semi-detached house was listed for $1,188,000 to fire up buyers in a similar fashion, but the seller quickly snapped up a $1.52-million bid its first day on the market.
“I showed the seller a bunch of examples of other houses in the area that went for less [money], and other ones where having offer dates started not to work,” said agent Michael Steinman.
“I said if we don’t take this offer, which was a good offer for this house, there’s a good chance we’d have to relist at a higher price in a few days from now.”
What they got
This 15-year-old, two-storey house has a formal dining area and a family room with a gas fireplace. The kitchen has been remodelled with stainless steel appliances, quartz countertops and a breakfast bar.
The home has four bathrooms and laundry facilities upstairs. There is direct access from the house to the garage and a finished basement with sliding doors to the back of the 22-by 111-foot lot.
The agent’s take
“It’s in Thornhill Woods, which is a good area,” Mr. Steinman said.
“It has four bedrooms as opposed to three bedrooms, so we had more interest because of the extra bedroom.”
“The kitchen was renovated about a year or two ago, so that was one of the biggest selling features,” said Mr. Steinman.
