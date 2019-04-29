Vaughan townhouse deal goes through on second attempt

Open this photo in gallery Re/Max Realtron Realty Inc.

66 Carrier Cres., Vaughan, Ont.

Asking price: $968,000

Selling price: $960,000

Previous selling price: $595,000 (2014)

Taxes: $4,292 (2018)

Days on the market: One

Listing agent: Vadim Vilensky, Re/Max Realtron Realty Inc.

The action

Open this photo in gallery The main entertaining and dining areas are open concept with hardwood floors and pot lights. Re/Max Realtron Realty Inc.

This updated, freehold townhouse on a 24-by-110-foot lot fetched an offer right away when listed this March, but that bid dissolved when the buyers failed to meet one of the conditions of sale. Once the townhouse was relisted, the same buyers came back with all the paperwork in order.

“They missed out and got lucky the second time,” agent Vadim Vilensky said.

“It’s really good value considering that there are newer townhomes from a builder [nearby] selling for $1.25-million.”

What they got

Open this photo in gallery The eat-in kitchen features quartz countertops and stainless steel appliances. Re/Max Realtron Realty Inc.

At the end of a row of townhouses built about 10 years ago is this roughly 2,000-square-foot house with a three-bedroom plan and a one-bedroom basement suite.

The main entertaining and dining areas are open concept with hardwood floors and pot lights. The adjacent eat-in kitchen features quartz countertops, stainless steel appliances and an exit to the fenced-in backyard.

There are four bathrooms and a main floor laundry room with access to the garage.

The agent’s take

“It’s in a prime location in Patterson,” Mr. Vilensky said.

“There are great schools – [for instance] there is a French Immersion school right around the corner – and it’s a very family-friendly street.”

Buyers also took note of recent renovations to this end unit. “The finishes there are nicer than what a builder would provide you,” Mr. Vilensky said.

“And it has a separate entrance to an apartment in the basement, which brings in an extra $1,500 a month.”

