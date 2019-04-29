 Skip to main content

Toronto Real Estate Vaughan townhouse deal goes through on second attempt

Subscribe Register My account My account AdChoices
Done Deal

Vaughan townhouse deal goes through on second attempt

Sydnia Yu
Vaughan, Ont.
Special to The Globe and Mail
Comments
Open this photo in gallery

Re/Max Realtron Realty Inc.

66 Carrier Cres., Vaughan, Ont.

Asking price: $968,000

Selling price: $960,000

Story continues below advertisement

Previous selling price: $595,000 (2014)

Taxes: $4,292 (2018)

Days on the market: One

Listing agent: Vadim Vilensky, Re/Max Realtron Realty Inc.

The action

Open this photo in gallery

The main entertaining and dining areas are open concept with hardwood floors and pot lights.

Re/Max Realtron Realty Inc.

This updated, freehold townhouse on a 24-by-110-foot lot fetched an offer right away when listed this March, but that bid dissolved when the buyers failed to meet one of the conditions of sale. Once the townhouse was relisted, the same buyers came back with all the paperwork in order.

“They missed out and got lucky the second time,” agent Vadim Vilensky said.

“It’s really good value considering that there are newer townhomes from a builder [nearby] selling for $1.25-million.”

What they got

Open this photo in gallery

The eat-in kitchen features quartz countertops and stainless steel appliances.

Re/Max Realtron Realty Inc.

At the end of a row of townhouses built about 10 years ago is this roughly 2,000-square-foot house with a three-bedroom plan and a one-bedroom basement suite.

The main entertaining and dining areas are open concept with hardwood floors and pot lights. The adjacent eat-in kitchen features quartz countertops, stainless steel appliances and an exit to the fenced-in backyard.

There are four bathrooms and a main floor laundry room with access to the garage.

The agent’s take

“It’s in a prime location in Patterson,” Mr. Vilensky said.

“There are great schools – [for instance] there is a French Immersion school right around the corner – and it’s a very family-friendly street.”

Buyers also took note of recent renovations to this end unit. “The finishes there are nicer than what a builder would provide you,” Mr. Vilensky said.

Story continues below advertisement

“And it has a separate entrance to an apartment in the basement, which brings in an extra $1,500 a month.”

Your house is your most valuable asset. We have a weekly Real Estate newsletter to help you stay on top of news on the housing market, mortgages, the latest closings and more. Sign up today.

Report an error Editorial code of conduct

For sale in this area

View similar listings below. Clicking on the map will take you to the listings below.

Open this photo in gallery: Gallery photo 1
1588888.00
197 CARRIER CRES, Vaughan, Ontario
Bedrooms
6
Bathrooms
6
Building Type
Freehold
Property Type
Single Family
Magnificent, Gorgeous Model Home In Prime Patterson Location! 3300 Sf Luxury Living+ Finished Bsmt. W/O Sep Entrance, 9Ft Ceiling Main& 2nd Fl, 2 Balconies, 2 Fireplaces, 2 Kitchens,50+Led Pot Lightes, All Rm& Bath Exquisitely Designed W/Luxury Upg Molding, Wainscoting & Wall Murals, All H/W Fl &Smooth Ceiling, B/I Speakers, Lower L W/Wet Bar, Living Rm, 1-Br, 3Pc Bath-Ideal For In-Law Suite, Top Quality Upg & Superb Interior Design, Fully Fenced Back Yard.**** EXTRAS **** Highend S/S Appl:2 Fridges, 2 Stoves, B/I Dishwasher, Washer&Dryer, Built-In Speakers All Fl, Inground Sprinkler, Outside Video Surv, Designer Draperies, All Elfs, Crystal Chandeliers, B/I Bookshelves & Wetbar, Gdo,Cac Very Motivated Seller (id:31729)
MLS® Number N4352897
Salesperson MANDY WANG
Brokerage WANTHOME REALTY INC.
View on realtor.ca
Open this photo in gallery: Gallery photo 1
1208000.00
89 ASCALON DR, Vaughan, Ontario
Bedrooms
3
Bathrooms
3
Building Type
Freehold
Property Type
Single Family
*****Welcome To This Magnificent And Unique Detached House In Patterson*****; One Of The Biggest 3 Bedroom Detached House 9 Ft Ceiling In This Neighbourhood; This Beauty Comes With A Double Car Garage And Park 4 Cars On The Interlock Driveway (No Side Walk); Huge Dining Room And Sep Great Room With Fireplace; Upgraded Kitchen With Extra Long Cabinet And Granite Counter And Backsplash; Enjoy Your Summer With A Nice Deck In The Backyard;**** EXTRAS **** S/S Fridge, S/S Gas Stove, S/S Range Hood; S/S Dishwasher; Central Vacuum And Equipment; Cac, Water Filtration System, Water Softener System...Eagles Nest Golf Club; Maple Go Station; Maple Community Centre; New Hospital, Canada's Wonderlan (id:31729)
MLS® Number N4383239
Salesperson BRENDAN NGUYEN
Brokerage RE/MAX WEST REALTY INC.
View on realtor.ca
Open this photo in gallery: Gallery photo 1
825000.00
117 ARDWELL CRES, Vaughan, Ontario
Bedrooms
3
Bathrooms
3
Building Type
Freehold
Property Type
Single Family
Welcome To 117 Ardwell Cres! This Stunning, Cozy 3 Bed, 3 Bath Detached Home Is Situated Right In The Heart Of Maple And Located Just Steps To The Go Station! Featuring A Spacious And Functional Layout With Large Principal Rooms, Tastefully Selected Finishes, Renovated Kitchen, Finished Bsmnt Rec Rm, Large Windows Which Offer A Sun Drenched Space And Much More! Exceptional Value!**** EXTRAS **** Fridge, Stove, Dw, Washer/Dryer, Cac, Cvac, Gdo, All Elf's, Window Coverings, Mezzanine In Garage, Shed, Hwt (R). Excl. Small Freezer In Bsmnt (id:31729)
MLS® Number N4426476
Salesperson FRANK RIGA
Brokerage RE/MAX WEST REALTY INC.
View on realtor.ca
Open this photo in gallery: Gallery photo 1
1300000.00
164 FIELDGATE DR, Vaughan, Ontario
Bedrooms
4
Bathrooms
4
Building Type
Freehold
Property Type
Single Family
Stunning & Fully Renovated 3+1 Bedroom Home * Open Concept & Functional Floor Plan Design * Living Rm W/Electric Fireplace & Built-In Speakers * Italian Custom Modern Eat-In Kitchen W/Heated Floor & W/O To Patio * Office On Main * Master Bedroom W/5Pc Ensuite W/Rain Shower+Body Jets+Heated Floors & W/I Closet * Finished Basement W/Rec Rm W/Electric Fireplace & Wet Bar+Bedroom W/Closet & 3Pc Washroom * Close To Schools, Hwy400, Parks, Shopping, Transit & More!**** EXTRAS **** Include Existing: Fridge; Stove; Dishwasher; Washer & Dryer; All Light Fixtures; All Window Coverings; Hwt (Owned) * Visit Virtual Tour @ Www.164Fieldgate.Ca (id:31729)
MLS® Number N4369808
Salesperson HANS OHRSTROM
Brokerage HOMELIFE EAGLE REALTY INC.
View on realtor.ca
Open this photo in gallery: Gallery photo 1
829990.00
42 TROON AVE, Vaughan, Ontario
Bedrooms
3
Bathrooms
4
Building Type
Freehold
Property Type
Single Family
Beautiful 3Bedroom Modern Style Townhome Located At Chelsea Maple Station! Aprrx 1600 Sq Feet Open Concept W A Beautiful Large Terrace... Great For Summer Entertaining! Quality Built By Aspen Ridge Home, Completed With Top Of The Line Features And Finishes. Rare Two Car (Tandem) Garage. Prime Location Steps To The Go Train, Close To Parks, Schools And Shopping. Check Out Virtual Tour And Photo Gallery**** EXTRAS **** Monthly Maintenance Fee 164.14** Appliances, S/S Fridge,Stove,Hood Fan,Dishwasher, Central Air, Glass Railings, Upgarded Countertops, Framed Glass Shower, Upgraded Cabinets And More. (id:31729)
MLS® Number N4393823
Salesperson PAULINE MARIE CURCIO
Brokerage RE/MAX WEST REALTY INC.
View on realtor.ca
Open this photo in gallery: Gallery photo 1
969990.00
8 GLENNGARRY CRES, Vaughan, Ontario
Bedrooms
3
Bathrooms
4
Building Type
Freehold
Property Type
Single Family
Truly Unique From The Rest,Over $150,000 In Upgrades+ All Designer Furniture Etc! Stunning 3Bedroom Modern Style Townhome At Chelsea Maple Station!2363 Sqft Builder Model Home Comes Fully Loaded W/All The Bells&Whistles!What You See Is What You Get!Price Includes All Designer Furniture,Designer Light Fixtures,Art Work,Accessories,Televisions,Custom Window Coverings,Custom Built Ins,Upgraded Countertops,Trim,Faucets,Potlights T/Out,Eng Woodfloor T/Out& More!**** EXTRAS **** All Miele Appliances,S/S Fridge,Stove,Hood Fan,Dishwasher,Miele Washer&Dryer.Central Air. Includes All Items In The Home!Too Many Upgrades To List!Prime Location Steps To The Gotrain, Shops Schools & Parks!Quality Built By Aspen Ridge Homes (id:31729)
MLS® Number N4391630
Salesperson PAULINE MARIE CURCIO
Brokerage RE/MAX WEST REALTY INC.
View on realtor.ca
Open this photo in gallery: Gallery photo 1
1999999.00
11 NOSSON PL, Vaughan, Ontario
Bedrooms
5
Bathrooms
5
Building Type
Freehold
Property Type
Single Family
Stunning Home!!Large Brick & Stone,Interlocked 2-Storey With 4+1 Bed, 5 Wash! *Professionally Finished Lower Level! * Hardwood Floors,Granite Counter-Tops! * Wrought Iron Staircase Spindles!* Main Floor Office! Extras: S/S Appliances: Fridge, Stove, Dishwasher, Microwave, Hood Fan, Washer, Dryer, All Electrical Light Fixtures, All Window Coverings, Cac,Cvac,Edgo.**** EXTRAS **** Quiet Cul-De-Sac Street In The Valleys Of Thornhill! Steps From Lebovic Campus, Anne Frank Public School, Pioneer Park! Newly Upgraded Home W/ Luxurious Upgrades Throughout! (id:31729)
MLS® Number N4353990
Salesperson IGOR FISHMAN
Brokerage UPPERSIDE REAL ESTATE LIMITED
View on realtor.ca
Open this photo in gallery: Gallery photo 1
2288000.00
16 BIG ROCK DR, Vaughan, Ontario
Bedrooms
4
Bathrooms
4
Building Type
Freehold
Property Type
Single Family
Luxurious""Acorn""Home W/Ravine And The Highest Quality Finishes. Ideal Layout Paired With Flawless Design. 50Ft Ravine Lot On One Of The Most Prestigious Str In Thornhill Valley Community. Thousands Spent On Upgrades *10Ft Ceiling On Main Fl 9Ft On Second & Basement, 14Ft Living Rm. Custom Made Kitchen W/Granite Counter, Huge Island, Pot Lights, Crown Mouldings, Iron Pickets, Oversized Windows, W/O Basement W Oversized Windows, Doors, Bright & Spotless.**** EXTRAS **** Elextrolux Frigidaire*Gas Cooktop*Bosh Dishwasher*Oven Microwave B/I* Mile Vent System* Bianco Faucet& Soap Dispenser* Beam Central Vacuum* American Comfort A/C* Generalaire Humidifier* Egdo & Remotes* Too Many Upgrades. (id:31729)
MLS® Number N4360150
Salesperson ILONA FISHBEIN
Brokerage HOMELIFE EAGLE REALTY INC.
View on realtor.ca
Open this photo in gallery: Gallery photo 1
999000.00
38 LASKIN DR, Vaughan, Ontario
Bedrooms
4
Bathrooms
4
Building Type
Freehold
Property Type
Single Family
**Gorgeous Brand New Realtowns By Madison Home** Perfectly Nestled In Upscale Lebovic Area** Aaa Townhouse, 2,296 Sqft**Assignment Sale** 10' Ceiling On Main Level, 9' Ceiling On 2nd & Lower Level** 3Bdrm + Den** 4 Baths**Garage****** EXTRAS **** Full Tarion Warranty**Excellent Investment Opportunity. Freehold Townhouse Complex. Lots Of Upgrades.**Floor Plan Attached ** Final Closing /Registration -> July 15th,2019** (id:31729)
MLS® Number N4386541
Salesperson BILLY DONGYEOB KIM
Brokerage ROYAL LEPAGE NEW CONCEPT
View on realtor.ca
Open this photo in gallery: Gallery photo 1
1299800.00
9697 KEELE ST, Vaughan, Ontario
Bedrooms
4
Bathrooms
4
Building Type
Freehold
Property Type
Single Family
This Charming Century Home, Located In The Heart Of Maple Has Been Completely Renovated From Top To Bottom To A High Standard. Oversized Kitchen With Centre Island, Integrate Coutertops And Gas Fireplace. Refurbished Plank Wood Floors And Slate Throughout The Living Space. Generously Sized Family Room With Stone Wood Burning Fireplace. Finished Lower Level With Sep. Ent. For Home Office, Nanny Or In-Law Suite. Gated/Fenced Got Privacy! Just Move-In!**** EXTRAS **** This One Of A Kind Property Has Been Designer Around Family Function Is Perfectly Situated Just Steps From Public Transit, Go Station And Local Amenities. Cedar Board & Batten Exterior. Included Fridge, Stove, Washer/Dryer And All Elfs. (id:31729)
MLS® Number N4406287
Salesperson SUZI RECINE
Brokerage RE/MAX WEST REALTY INC.
View on realtor.ca
Due to technical reasons, we have temporarily removed commenting from our articles. We hope to have this fixed soon. Thank you for your patience. If you are looking to give feedback on our new site, please send it along to feedback@globeandmail.com. If you want to write a letter to the editor, please forward to letters@globeandmail.com.
Comments

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

I'm a print subscriber, link to my account Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Discussion loading ...

Read most recent letters to the editor.

Cannabis pro newsletter