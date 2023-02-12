Re/Max Realtron Realty Inc.

80 Gauguin Ave., Vaughan, Ont.

Asking price: $999,000 (November, 2022)

Selling price: $1,190,000 (November, 2022)

Previous selling prices: $563,000 (August, 2012); $351,071 (November, 2006)

Taxes: $4,776 (2022)

Days on the market: Six

Listing agents: Vadim and Esther Vilensky, Re/Max Realtron Vadim Vilensky Realty

The action

The living and dining areas have hardwood floors and nine-foot ceilings.Re/Max Realtron Realty Inc.

There were several other houses for sale near this three-bedroom townhouse near the North Thornhill Community Centre in Vaughan. To deal with the competition, agent Vadim Vilensky suggested a cosmetic makeover, complete with new pot lights, a thorough staging and a list price under the $1-million mark.

“Homes sitting on the market were either overpriced or not painted and not in move-in condition,” said Mr. Vilensky. “Young buyers were reluctant to buy those ones.”

“One home was overpriced at $1.279-million, so I said to my client we couldn’t go in at the same price should hold off on [reviewing] offers and see what we can get if we went to the market at $999,000.”

The strategy resulted in 11 offers and the sellers accepted a bid of $1,190,000. “If we got three to four offers, that would be an amazing number,” Mr. Vilensky said. “And all of a sudden we had 11 offers.”

“The year before, a home like this would sell for about $1.1-million, so there’s been about 10-per-cent growth since last year.”

What they got

The house sits at the end of a row of townhouses.Re/Max Realtron Realty Inc.

This two-storey house sits at the end of a row of townhouses backing onto the Dufferin Reservoir. About 15 years old, it has 1,650 square feet of living space, plus a finished basement and a built-in garage.

The living and dining areas have hardwood floors and nine-foot ceilings. The eat-in kitchen has ceramic flooring, stainless steel appliances and access to the back yard on the 26- by 85-foot lot.

The agent’s take

“It’s an end unit, so it’s very special and has lots of light,” Mr. Vilensky said.

“It’s a great neighbourhood and it’s minutes to the community centre. People loved that they could walk to it through the park.”