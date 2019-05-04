 Skip to main content

Toronto Real Estate ‘Very dated’ North York home sparks bidding war

‘Very dated’ North York home sparks bidding war

Sydnia Yu
Toronto
Special to The Globe and Mail
Re/Max Realtron Bill Thom Group Realty Inc.

124 Clansman Blvd., Toronto

Asking price: $1,098,000

Selling price: $1,250,000

Taxes: $5,604 (2018)

Days on the market: one

Listing agent: Bill Thom, Re/Max Realtron Bill Thom Group Realty Inc.

The action

The interior is largely the same as it was when the home was first built.

Re/Max Realtron Bill Thom Group Realty Inc.

After March Break, buyers were starting to face stronger competition over a limited supply of residential properties in North York. For instance, agent Bill Thom oversaw strong bidding from multiple buyers for three properties, including a vigorous rivalry between several suitors for this four-level backsplit residence with an attached double garage near AY Jackson Secondary School.

“People rushed in one after the other and it resulted in multiple offers,” Mr. Thom said.

“It was a refresher for me; it’s been about two years [that] we haven’t seen those, and they’re coming back.”

What they got

The eat-in kitchen is one of the few updates the home has received.

Re/Max Realtron Bill Thom Group Realty Inc.

With the exception of an updated eat-in kitchen and furnace, this brick structure was essentially preserved as it was when constructed on a 50-by 120-foot lot in the late 1960s.

There are traditional living and dining rooms on the main floor and stairs to the upper land lower levels. Three of the bedrooms are upstairs, along with two of the home’s three bathrooms. A fourth bedroom is on the main floor, where there is also a kitchen and a family room with a fireplace and access to the outside deck.

The lower level has a guest room and recreation room.

The agent’s take

“The home is very dated, so it needs a lot of work,” Mr. Thom said.

“It’s a perfect [location], five houses away from McNicoll [Avenue], so you don’t hear the traffic, yet you’re close, and you can walk to good schools, like Zion Heights.”

