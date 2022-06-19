Jordan Prussky Photography

20 Minowan Miikan Lane, No. 1903, Toronto

Asking price: $985,000 (April, 2022)

Selling price: $969,0000 (April, 2022)

Previous selling price: $418,754 (August, 2016)

Taxes: $2,866 (2021)

Days on the market: 11

Listing agent: Christopher Bibby, Re/Max Hallmark Bibby Group Realty

The action

This two-bedroom-plus-den suite was outfitted with stylish furnishings to appeal to a younger demographic who might be attracted to the vibrant arts scene and night life on Queen Street West. The price, in the upper $900,000s, helped pull in a steady stream of visitors and, by day 11 on the market, one serious offer.

“We started to see a shift from [sellers] holding back offers and pricing low to sell high, so we took a more conventional approach where we went out at a price we felt was fair,” said agent Christopher Bibby.

“At the time, there were no other units listed in the building, and we felt we had a very unique product because the most desirable feature of this unit is the fact it has an unobstructed east view.”

The condo suite includes two bedrooms and a den.

The condo is close to plenty of amenities and a vibrant night life.Jordan Prussky Photography

What they got

This five-year-old suite has a modern layout with its primary bedroom and open principal room located along the windows and balcony.

A den and bedroom are set closer to the entrance, along with laundry machines and one of two full bathrooms.

The unit comes with a storage locker and parking. Monthly fees of $632 pay for water and heating, concierge, gym, and rooftop terrace.

The balcony provides a great view of Queen West.Jordan Prussky Photography

The agent’s take

“The unit was just over 800 square feet, but it was an efficient layout, so it has a den or a little nook for an office and a full second bedroom,” Mr. Bibby said.

“You can see well past Yonge and Eglinton, and down to the lake and Financial District.”

Amenities just outside the building’s front door were a big attraction. “You have so many different things at your disposal,” Mr. Bibby said.

“You could head east and you’re in Trinity Bellwoods Park, and Queen West has the Drake Hotel and the Gladstone [hotel], which have undergone massive renovations.”

Your house is your most valuable asset. We have a weekly Real Estate newsletter to help you stay on top of news on the housing market, mortgages, the latest closings and more. Sign up today.