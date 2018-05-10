Victorian duplex in southern Cabbagetown takes long road to sale

Open this photo in gallery 272 Berkeley St., Toronto. Shannon Ross

272 Berkeley St., Toronto

Asking price: $1,279,000

Selling price: $1,270,000

Previous selling prices: $519,000 (2009); $315,000 (2002)

Taxes: $4,107 (2017)

Days on the market: 47

Listing agents: Jen Tripp and Monika Janusz, HomeLife Realty One Ltd. Photos: Shannon Ross

The action: Minor renovations to this semi-detached Victorian delayed its entrance onto the market until May, following the announcement of new home buying restrictions. Initial offers were unsatisfactory, so it was pulled from the market and relisted several times at prices between $1.089-million and $1.295-million over the latter part of 2017. Finally, a deal was struck for $1.27-million late last year.

“When we first sat down with the clients, the market was so undersupplied it was truly a seller’s market. Then the dynamics changed as the [Kathleen] Wynn government brought in the Fair Housing Plan,” agent Jen Tripp said.

“That kept many investors on the sidelines, so we rode that storm and came close to the number we had expected to sell at when it was a seller’s market.”

What they got: What appears to be a typical red brick home on a 17-by-52-foot lot is actually a 2,014-square-foot residence with an addition wrapped around the back of the adjacent house and an extra 560 square feet of outdoor space.

The interior is divided into a pair of two-storey units, each with open principle rooms, updated kitchens with access to rear decks and laundry facilities.

The owner’s unit provides a main-floor master bedroom and lower-level guest and family rooms. The unit above offers a gas fireplace in the entertaining area, and a bedroom and den on the third level.

The agent's take: “It was a really beautiful home,” Ms. Tripp said.

“The kitchen was the mudroom of the [neighbouring] house, and the backyard doglegs to the south behind 270 Berkeley [St.]. Legend has it that a few decades ago, the owners of the semis had a poker game and the owner of 272 Berkeley won [the land].”